PAK vs SL: No Babar, no Shaheen - Farhan's new Pakistan open T20I series against old rivals Sri Lanka

Pakistan walked out for a T20 international without their best-known names for the first time in years. Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan and former captain Salman Ali Agha were all missing from the side that faced Sri Lanka under lights at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday. Leading them instead was Sahibzada Farhan, in his first match as full-time T20I captain.

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What happened in the 1st T20I, so far? Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat in the first of three T20Is. Naseem Shah sprayed a few deliveries down the leg side, then removed Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis for 1 in the opening over. Debutant Mohammad Imran Randhawa took the catch at third man.

Randhawa struck with the ball as well. He had Kamil Mishara caught by Fakhar Zaman for 6, and Sri Lanka slipped to 18 for 2 in the fourth over. His first two overs in international cricket cost just nine runs. Pakistan’s second debutant, Razaullah, came on next, and the visitors were 24 for 2 after 4.1 overs. The new names had given Farhan an early hold on the game.

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A captain who already knows the opponent Sri Lanka are a fitting first opponent for Sahibzada Farhan. Eight months ago, he hit a hundred against them at the T20 World Cup and finished the tournament with 383 runs, the most by any batter at a single edition. He also led Pakistan to silver at the Asian Games before replacing Salman Ali Agha. His first job now is to lead a changed team, not only to score the runs himself.

Before the series he made his stance clear. “This is the Pakistan team; it doesn’t belong to anyone,” Farhan said. “Doors are open for everyone.”

He also set the batting tone he wants. “I want the top order to bat according to the T20 mindset. Pakistan’s top-order batters play aggressively, just as I do,” he said, adding, “I am confident that this new combination is the best and will settle in this series.”

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Sri Lanka are rebuilding too Sri Lanka arrived in the middle of their own rebuild. They lost 3-0 in England last month and have lost four T20Is in a row. Wanindu Hasaranga and Pathum Nissanka are injured, Charith Asalanka has been dropped, and Kusal Mendis is only just back from injury. Gary Kirsten has coached the side since April.

Mendis still backed his group. “In England we had a little bit bad series in T20, but we have more positive things in bowling and fielding,” he said. “I know my players’ strength… they give 100 per cent every match. I have a very good trust in my players. No doubt in anybody.”

Dushmantha Chameera is chasing a milestone when Pakistan bat. One more wicket would make him only the third Sri Lankan to take 100 T20I wickets.

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Also Read | Kusal Mendis, bowlers shine as Sri Lanka edge past England by 16 runs

More than a series Seventeen years after the 2009 attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore, the visitors are back in Pakistan for six weeks. The T20Is are followed by an ODI tri-series with England and two Tests, under heavy security from the Army and the Rangers.

For Farhan, the early signs are good. The next two matches are on 11 and 13 October, both in Rawalpindi, and they will show whether this new Pakistan side is a real direction or not.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.