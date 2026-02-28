Pakistan out of T20 World Cup 2026 semis race after failing to stop Sri Lanka to 147; check updated Group 2 points table

Pakistan have been officially knocked out of the semifinal race of the t20 World Cup 2026 after the Men in Green failed to restrict Sri Lanka to 147 in their final Super 8 clash in Group 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. As a result, New Zealand joined England from Group 2 in the last four stage of the competition.

Sent into bat first, Pakistan rode on Sahibzada Farhan's 100 and Fakhar Zaman's 84 to post 212/8 in 20 overs. According to the net run rate (NRR) calculations, Pakistan needed to win the game by restricting Sri Lanka to 147 to go over New Zealand's NRR and qualify for the semifinals.

The low point for Pakistan came in the fifth ball of the 16th over when Dasun Shanaka took a single off Usman Tariq. It must be noted that since Pakistan have not qualified for the knockouts, the semifinal and final matches will be held on Indian soil. Kolkata and Mumbai will host the semifinals while Ahmedabad will play host to the final on March 8.

T20 World Cup 2026 Group 2 points table

Team Matches Win Loss NR Points NRR England (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 +1.096 New Zealand (Q) 3 1 1 1 3 +1.390 Pakistan (E) 3 1 1 1 3 -0.120 Sri Lanka (E) 3 0 3 0 0 -1.950

Pakistan survive Dasun Shanaka scare Playing for pride, Sri Lanka were never in the chase. Pavan Rathnayake held the innings in the middle with a 37-ball 58, but it was skipper Shanaka, who brought Sri Lanka close to the victory. Needing 28 runs in the final over, Shanaka smashed 4, 6, 6, 6 Shaheen Shah Afridi in the first four balls to bring down the equation to six runs needed off the final two balls.

But the Pakistan pacer bowled two dot balls in the final two deliveries to help Pakistan win by just five runs. Thus Pakistan finished their Super 8 campaign with three points from three matches and also ended the tournament with a win. The rain washout against New Zealand clearly impacted the Men in Green in this edition of the tournament.

Pakistan and New Zealand ended on three points each in the Super 8 stage but the Kiwis qualified for the semifinals as the second-placed team from the group on the basis of better NRR. With three teams already cemented, the winner of the India vs West Indies clash on Sunday will become the final team in the semifinals.

T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal lineup Semifinal 1 - New Zealand vs Group 1 Winner - Kolkata (March 4)

Semifinal 2 - England vs Group 1 runners-up - Mumbai (March 5)

