PAK vs USA may decide if Pakistan will play India match on 15 February in T20 World Cup 2026: Here's why

Pressure is mounting on Pakistan to rethink its decision to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 match against India. While the negotiations are reportedly ongoing, tomorrow’s PAK vs USA match may play a major role in Pakistan’s decision-making.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may reconsider its plan to boycott the India match in support of Sri Lanka Cricket. Pakistan’s decision to boycott the match against India is in solidarity with Bangladesh.

There is a lot at stake when it comes to an India vs Pakistan cricket match. It is the biggest commercial event in world cricket.

The IND vs PAK match in the T20 World Cup 2026 is likely to generate around $250 million ( ₹2,268 crore). Sri Lanka, as the host, is one of the stakeholders.

Sri Lanka Cricket, fearing heavy financial losses, has urged PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi to review the decision. Sri Lanka also reminded Pakistan of past support between the two boards. Tourism, ticket sales, and hospitality income in Colombo would suffer heavily, according to PTI.

Naqvi has reportedly assured that discussions will take place with the authorities. He has kept the possibility open for Pakistan to eventually play the match.

PAK vs USA However, if Pakistan stick to their decision to boycott the match against India, their match against the USA will be critical. In case they also lose to the USA, Pakistan’s chances of reaching the Super 8 stage would virtually vanish. Pakistan currently have 2 points from one narrow win over the Netherlands.

Under ICC rules, refusing to play India on 15 February would constitute a forfeit. It will give India 2 points and leave Pakistan with none from that game.

A defeat against the USA on 10 February would keep Pakistan stuck on 2 points, with only one remaining match against Namibia. Even if they win that final game, they could reach a maximum of 4 points. In most five-team groups, 4 points are usually not enough to finish in the top two.

The situation would worsen because a forfeit badly damages the net run rate (NRR). Pakistan would be treated as scoring zero in 20 overs, creating a huge negative margin.

Even if Pakistan lose the USA, they will still have a chance to beat India and advance to the next round. If Pakistan value its T20 World Cup participation, its decision may be heavily influenced by the outcome of the PAK vs USA game.

ICC-PCB discussions Many Indian cricket fans assumed the International Cricket Council (ICC), led by Chairman Jay Shah, would penalise Pakistan over the boycott. Instead, the ICC has decided to act rationally. It has sent Deputy Chair Imran Khwaja to hold back-channel talks to convince the PCB.

Multiple media reports suggest that the PCB has set three key conditions. First, Pakistan want a larger share of ICC revenue. Then, they want to restore bilateral cricket ties with India. Finally, Pakistan want strict enforcement of handshake protocols regardless of political tensions.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to take a final call on the IND vs PAK match in the next 24 hours. If Pakistan lose against the US, PM Sharif may be under more pressure to say yes.