PAK vs USA prediction: Who will win T20 World Cup match today? AI picks clear favorite; check live streaming details

An exciting contest is set to unfold today as the 2009 World Cup champions Pakistan take on the USA at the T20 World Cup 2026. The USA gave Team India a nervous hiccup in their debut match of the tournament and will be looking to stay alive with their first win today. Notably, the USA had also defeated Pakistan in the last edition of the T20 World Cup, in what was termed a historic upset.

Colombo pitch report The pitch at the Sinhalese Sports Club showed patches of green grass during the first match between Pakistan and the USA. While the fast bowlers did get some help from the pitch in that contest, it was ultimately the spinners who ruled the game.

The venue isn’t known to be very high-scoring, and a total of around 160 is considered par for the first innings. It remains to be seen how the pitch behaves under floodlights in this T20 World Cup.

When is Pakistan vs USA match? The Pakistan vs USA match will be held at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo from 7:00 PM today. The toss will take place 30 minutes prior to the start of the match, at 6:30 PM.

Where to watch Pakistan vs USA match? The live broadcast of the Pakistan vs USA match can be watched on the Star Sports network in India. Meanwhile, viewers interested in the live stream can head to the Jio+ Hotstar app. Do note that an active subscription is required to watch the match.

Predicted XI Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (C), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Faheem Ashraf, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Khan, Salman Mirza, Shadab Khan

USA: Saiteja Mukkamalla, Andries Gous, Monank Patel (C), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

What does AI predict? Google Gemini says, “Most analysts favour Pakistan due to their experience and squad depth, but the USA is considered a dangerous underdog, especially given the history between the two sides.”

Meanwhile, Grok also sides with Pakistan, stating that the Men in Green have “more overall experience, depth in spin bowling, and batting firepower.”