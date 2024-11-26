Pak Vs Zim, 2nd ODI: Debutant Abrar Ahmed’s 4-wicket haul dismantles Zimbabwe at 145

  • In his eight overs, Abrar Ahmed picked four wickets and gave 33 runs, at an economy of 4.10. He dismissed Zimbabwe's J Gumbie, skipper Craig Ervine, Brian Bennett and Ngarava.

Livemint
Updated26 Nov 2024, 05:03 PM IST
Abrar Ahmed
Abrar Ahmed(X.)

Pakistan's young spinner debutant Abrar Ahmed dismantled Zimbabwe's batting unit with a sensational four-wicket haul in the ongoing second ODI at Queens Sports Club Bulawayo on Tuesday.

Abrar's brilliant spell helped Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan bowl the Chevrons out for a paltry 145-run total in just 32.3 overs.

In his eight overs, Abrar picked four wickets and gave 33 runs, at an economy of 4.10. He dismissed Zimbabwe's J Gumbie, skipper Craig Ervine, Brian Bennett and Ngarava.

Apart from Abrar, Agha Salman picked up three wickets, while Saim Ayub and Faisal Akram clinched one wicket each.

Abrar Ahmed stats:

Looking at Abrar Ahmed stats, he has played eight Test matches and took 390 wickets, which include his four times four-wicket haul. His best bowling figure in Tests is 7/114

In T20I, Abrar has played three matches and took 2 wickets. His best bowling figure is 2/15.

Earlier in the day, Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first. For Zimbabwe, Dion Myers (33) and Sean Williams (31) scored the maximum runs, while other players walked backed to pavilion without crossing 20-runs mark.

Currently the match is underway, as chasing 146 runs, Pakistan have scored 90 run in 12 overs without losing a wicket. Saim Ayub (67) and Abdullah Shafique (20) are on the crease till the report was being filed.

Pak Vs Zim, 1st ODI:

In the first ODI on 24 November, Pakistan lost humiliatingly against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo. The hosts' spinners stun Pakistan in the rain-hit opener.

Having batted through difficult batting conditions in the first innings after losing the toss, Zimbabwe posted 205 against Pakistan. Richard Ngarava (48), Sikandar Raza (39) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (29) helped Zimbabwe sail the difficult pitch. But they were all out in 40.2 overs.

All thanks to the rain, Zimbabwe got some relief and defeated Mohammed Rizwan and his Pakistan side by 80 runs on the DLS method.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 05:03 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsPak Vs Zim, 2nd ODI: Debutant Abrar Ahmed’s 4-wicket haul dismantles Zimbabwe at 145

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    338.70
    03:50 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -4.15 (-1.21%)

    Adani Power share price

    437.75
    03:58 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -9.1 (-2.04%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    297.80
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    5.35 (1.83%)

    GAIL India share price

    193.90
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-2.64%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    545.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    12.85 (2.41%)

    Wipro share price

    589.05
    03:58 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    6.3 (1.08%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.55
    03:51 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (0.26%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,775.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -227.7 (-7.58%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    899.40
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -68.25 (-7.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,160.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -67.3 (-5.48%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    664.60
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -36.15 (-5.16%)
    More from Top Losers

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    824.30
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    60.4 (7.91%)

    Capri Global Capital share price

    210.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    15.35 (7.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.53
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (7.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,555.00-1,090.00
      Chennai
      78,561.00-1,090.00
      Delhi
      78,713.00-1,090.00
      Kolkata
      78,565.00-1,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.