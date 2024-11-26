Pak Vs Zim, 2nd ODI: Debutant Abrar Ahmed’s 4-wicket haul dismantles Zimbabwe at 145

Pakistan's young spinner debutant Abrar Ahmed dismantled Zimbabwe's batting unit with a sensational four-wicket haul in the ongoing second ODI at Queens Sports Club Bulawayo on Tuesday.

Abrar's brilliant spell helped Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan bowl the Chevrons out for a paltry 145-run total in just 32.3 overs.

In his eight overs, Abrar picked four wickets and gave 33 runs, at an economy of 4.10. He dismissed Zimbabwe's J Gumbie, skipper Craig Ervine, Brian Bennett and Ngarava.

Apart from Abrar, Agha Salman picked up three wickets, while Saim Ayub and Faisal Akram clinched one wicket each.

Abrar Ahmed stats: Looking at Abrar Ahmed stats, he has played eight Test matches and took 390 wickets, which include his four times four-wicket haul. His best bowling figure in Tests is 7/114

In T20I, Abrar has played three matches and took 2 wickets. His best bowling figure is 2/15.

Earlier in the day, Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first. For Zimbabwe, Dion Myers (33) and Sean Williams (31) scored the maximum runs, while other players walked backed to pavilion without crossing 20-runs mark.

Currently the match is underway, as chasing 146 runs, Pakistan have scored 90 run in 12 overs without losing a wicket. Saim Ayub (67) and Abdullah Shafique (20) are on the crease till the report was being filed.

Pak Vs Zim, 1st ODI: In the first ODI on 24 November, Pakistan lost humiliatingly against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo. The hosts' spinners stun Pakistan in the rain-hit opener.

Having batted through difficult batting conditions in the first innings after losing the toss, Zimbabwe posted 205 against Pakistan. Richard Ngarava (48), Sikandar Raza (39) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (29) helped Zimbabwe sail the difficult pitch. But they were all out in 40.2 overs.