Pakistan appoint former RCB coach Mike Hesson for ODIs, T20Is; New Zealander to take over men's teams post PSL 2025

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Mike Hesson as the white-ball coach of the men's team, replacing Gary Kirsten, who left last year. Hesson, who is currently the head coach of Islamabad United in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), will take over the role on May 26, 2025.

Hesson's appointment comes after Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie left Pakistan cricket in recent times. After Kirsten stepped down as Pakistan's white-ball head coach, Australian Gillespie was given the responsibility across formats.

However, Gillespie's relation with PCB also didn't work out, leading to the former stepping down. “Hesson comes in to fill the post after evaluation of numerous applications received against the vacancy, which fell vacant after Pakistan men’s team tour to New Zealand in April,” PCB said in a statement.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of former New Zealand cricketer and renowned coach Mike Hesson as the white-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s team," PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said.

“Mike brings with him a wealth of international experience and a proven track record of developing competitive sides. We look forward to his expertise and leadership in shaping the future of Pakistan’s white-ball cricket," added Naqvi.

Mike Hesson's coaching career The 50-year-old from New Zealand began his coaching career in 2003 with the Argentina. He then coached Kenya (2005) and then served as the head coach of New Zealand from 2012 to 2018. It was under Hesson's guidance, the Kiwis reached the final of 2015 ODI World Cup.