Babar Azam-led Pakistan are out from the Super Eight stage of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies, but Azam has eclipsed India's iconic skipper, MS Dhoni and became the batter with the most runs as a captain in the history of the T20 World Cup.

The Pakistan skipper surpassed Dhoni and has 549 runs to his name in 17 innings as captain in the T20 World Cup.

India's former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni held the record with 529 runs under his belt in 29 innings. Next to Babar, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is also in line and may overtake the former Indian skipper, as he is just two runs shy of Dhoni's 529. New Zealand are set to play with Papua New Guinea on Monday, where Kane may surpass Dhoni.

Earlier, while playing against Ireland in Florida on Sunday, Pakistan's Babar struck 32* off 34 deliveries.

As Babar broke the record with his bat, Shaheen Shah Afridi was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning all-rounded performance.

This is the third time Shaheen has been crowned the Player of the Match (POTM) award for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, equalling former speedster Umar Gul for most POTM awards for Pakistan in the marquee event.

Looking at the stats, Shahid Afridi—Shaheen's father-in-law and former Pakistan captain—holds a maximum of four POTM awards for the Asian Giants in the T20 World Cup.

Coming to the points table, Pakistan managed to finish third with four points after four matches in the group stage, losing two and winning two. India and the USA have qualified for the Super Eight stage from Group A.

India will play with Afghanistan on 20 June, Bangladesh on 22 June and Australia on 24 June in the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.

