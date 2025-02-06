Star Pakistan batter and former skipper Babar Azam took to social media on February 6 to say that he had lost his phone and all his contacts and that he would get back to everyone he knows soon.

On Thursday evening, Babar took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to put the update. It read: “I have lost my phone and contacts. Will get back to everyone as soon as I find it.”

Soon after his post on X, most of the fans on social media poked fun, while several others expressed concerns, calling for it to be returned. The tweet has garnered over 427k views in just two and half hours.

Here are a few reactions: One wrote, "No one's msging you fella."

Another said, "Stay strong, skipper. This too shall pass 💔."

A third commented, "Usko form bolte hai phone nahi."

A fourth said, "Dekho Ksii journalist ne uthya ho ga."

"Wo kitna kush naseeb hoga jisko babar ka mobile mila hoga," a fifth wrote.

A sixth said, "Babar Azam lost the phone. Means, teammates are relieved now. If you know, you know."

"Koi nehi this shall too pass. Stay strong Bobsy the king," wrote a seventh user.

An eighth user wrote, "How can you get your new phone babar...do you have enough money 💰🤑?"

"Isiliye phone diary maintain karne ka....aaj kal toh budget mai bhi aa jata hai" commented a ninth user.

A tenth user said, "Gaddafi Stadium locker rooms aren’t safe!"

Babar Azam gears up for Champions Trophy 2025: Meanwhile, Babar Azam is all set to take up a new role as an opener in the impending Champions Trophy 2025 for Pakistan, reported PTI. The reason behind the big move was reportedly inspired by the success of India legend Sachin Tendulkar, who had shifted to the pole position from middle-order, added the report.

Citing the reason for this change, PTI quoted a source who said Aaqib Javed, senior selector and interim head coach of Pakistan, and fellow selectors had spoken to Babar about stepping in as opener once Saim Ayub was injured in a freak accident in the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town last month.

“A day after Saim got injured it became clear that he would be out of cricket for at least two months making him an unlikely starter for the Champions Trophy,” the source told PTI.

“The selectors told Babar they felt he could also emulate what Tendulkar had done as an opener as he had already opened a lot in T20 cricket,” he said.