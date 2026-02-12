Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad can't hold back tears on live TV after PSL snub: ‘It hurts a lot'

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad couldn't hold back his tears during Hasna Mana Hai, a Pakistani comedy reality TV show that airs on Geo News.

Shehzad has been sidelined from the Pakistan team for over six years, having last played for the country in October 2017. During the show, the 34-year-old spoke in detail about the emotional difficulties that he has faced following his exile from the senior team.

An emotional Ahmed Shehzad speaks up “Yes, I do get emotional. When I speak honestly, it hurts a lot. I want to play. The way you said all my batchmates are playing, that makes me happy for them. I’m that kind of person: when something good happens for someone, I genuinely feel happy,” said Shehzad.

Advertisement

Shehzad also played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for five seasons, between 2016 and 2021. However, he later went on to be snubbed in the PSL player draft for four consecutive years, from 2021 and 2024.

After he was overlooked from the PSL 2024 draft, Shehzad withdrew from the league. However, despite this, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had named him in the local category for the PSL draft last year. He was far from pleased with this development.

Advertisement

“PSL 10 is happening, and suddenly it feels like I am also part of it. Are you happy now with the hype? Why don’t you talk about the players you’ve backed for the last four or five years?" he said.

“But of course, I also wonder what the reasons were. Why did this happen? If things had not gone this way… everything started in front of my eyes. I’ve spent 18 years in this field, and suddenly seeing it all slip away — I remember it all, and it makes me cry,” he added.

Ahmed Shehzad on the impact his son has had Shehzad revealed that his nine-year-old son still asks him whether he would remember his father playing for the country properly. “The pain lasts two or three days. Your emotions go through a rollercoaster. At night, when I’m trying to sleep… what hurts me the most is that my son is nine, and he wanted me to play,” he said.

Advertisement

“He sleeps beside me, and now he’s growing up. He says, ‘Baba, I remember you used to play, but will I be able to remember you properly?" he said.

Also Read | NEP vs ITA T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Italy clinch historic win over Nepal