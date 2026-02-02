Pakistan boycott India match LIVE: PCB risks ₹348-crore lawsuit from ICC?

Pakistan boycott India match LIVE: Pakistan has officially announced that its national cricket team will boycott the group-stage match against India at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The decision was confirmed by the government on 1 February.
The match was scheduled for 15 February at the R Premadasa Stadium. While Pakistan will play the rest of the tournament, it has been barred from taking the field against India as a political protest.
The boycott is linked to Pakistan’s support for Bangladesh, which had earlier raised security concerns about playing in India. It requested to shift its matches from India to Sri Lanka. The International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected the request and removed the national team from the T20 World Cup 2026. Scotland were asked to join in.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor calls it “disgraceful” that sport has been politicised by both sides. He stated that Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman should not have been denied his contract for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He described the episode as “most unfortunate”.
Tharoor said the intrusion of politics had worsened matters. While he felt Bangladesh’s response was an overreaction, he added that Pakistan’s move reflected an attempt to show solidarity with Bangladesh. He warned that the situation was spiralling out of control.
"I honestly think this is now a wake up call for all concerned to contact each other on an emergency basis, the ICC could be the platform for it - just say, let's call off this nonsense," he said.
A Pakistan cricket fan asked Grok AI how much loss this move will cause to India and ICC. The reply was interesting.
“The boycott of the India-Pakistan match in the 2026 T20 World Cup could cost the ICC approximately $38-50 million ( ₹458 crore) in lost broadcasting and sponsorship revenue, based on historical data from similar high-viewership games,” the AI chatbot said.
“For India (BCCI), indirect losses might total $15-20 million ( ₹183 crore) from reduced ICC distributions, with additional impacts on domestic ad sales. Pakistan risks a $38M ( ₹348 crore) lawsuit from the ICC,” it added.
According to former Indian cricketer Madan Lal, Pakistan's decision will harm its cricket.
“They are all damaging their own cricket. It's not going to solve their problems. Someone has to be there to think right. They are not thinking right at the moment,” he told ANI.
"They want to support Bangladesh. You keep on supporting Bangladesh. That's not our business. At the end of the day, Bangladesh is going to suffer, and Pakistan is going to suffer," he added.
Pakistan's decision to boycott India matches at the T20 World Cup 2026 has sparked numerous reactions on social media.
“No handshakes. 'Safety concerns to avoid travelling to Pakistan. Made other teams boycott the tournament. Ignore everyone. Yet in the end, make millions by playing against Pakistan. This is Indian cricket. A strong and justified decision by the Pakistan government to boycott the match against India,” wrote a Pakistan cricket fan.
An Indian fan quipped, “Not surprised, boycott is better than being slaughtered by Abhishek, Ishan, SKY, Tilak, Hardik, Rinku - this is the toughest gang to survive.”
BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla has said that the board will speak to the ICC before making any comments.
“ICC has issued a big statement, they have spoken about sportsmanship. We completely agree with the ICC. BCCI won't make any comments on it until we speak with the ICC,” the Congress MP said,
The ICC has issued a statement on Pakistan's decision to boycott India matches.
“While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan,” it said.
“The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of,” it added.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi described Pakistan’s decision as a “slap on the face of the Sports Minister of India.” She said that the BCCI had been repeatedly urged to cancel matches with Pakistan earlier. But, those calls were ignored in the name of commitments.
Chaturvedi added that excuses were made to continue playing Pakistan despite unresolved issues. She pointed out that the PCB had chosen to boycott the match against India and appeared ready to accept the consequences.
According to her, Pakistan is willing to pay penalties and fines and face action from international sporting bodies, the same consequences that India’s Sports Minister had earlier warned about.
"It is a slap on the face of the Sports Minister of India and the BCCI. Despite being the strongest, richest body in the ICC, they are being boycotted today. India couldn't take a stance when it should have. I am sure that, for penalty, fine they will have to taken an IMF loan or the World Bank loan. But, they have taken stance. India was found wanting," she said.
Veteran cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle has raised a few questions about Pakistan's decision of not playing against India at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
“It will be very interesting to see the response of the ICC if Pakistan go to the World Cup but don't play India. I don't know the legal position, or how the precedence could play out, but I won't be surprised if the ICC asks that the broadcaster's loss be deducted from Pakistan's share of ICC revenues. And, by the way, what if it is an India-Pakistan final?” he asked.
Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousaf, who is often on the news for his controversial statements on India, has backed the Pakistan government's move.
“A tough but necessary stand by our Government. Principles must come before commercial interests. The ‘selective’ influence in world cricket needs to end for the game to truly be global. We play with pride, but we also stand for equality and justice in sports,” he wrote on social media.
The official statement came from the Government of Pakistan, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. On its official Twitter (now X) account, it wrote:
“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India.”
