Pakistan boycott India match LIVE: PCB risks ₹348-crore lawsuit from ICC?

Pakistan boycott India match LIVE: Pakistan has officially announced that its national cricket team will boycott the group-stage match against India at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The decision was confirmed by the government on 1 February.

The match was scheduled for 15 February at the R Premadasa Stadium. While Pakistan will play the rest of the tournament, it has been barred from taking the field against India as a political protest.

The boycott is linked to Pakistan’s support for Bangladesh, which had earlier raised security concerns about playing in India. It requested to shift its matches from India to Sri Lanka. The International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected the request and removed the national team from the T20 World Cup 2026. Scotland were asked to join in.

