With veteran Australian batter David Warner making an emotional plea for the return of his backpack containing the Baggy Green, Pakistan captain Shan Masood said that the Australian government should launch a 'countrywide search' for it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Warner's backpack was stolen from the Australian cricketer's luggage while being transported from Melbourne Airport to Sydney Airport.

Speaking at the press conference, Masood said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, “There should be a country-wide search right now from the Australian Government. We might need the best of detectives to get that back." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"(Warner) has been a great ambassador, and he deserves every bit of respect, every bit of celebration for his unbelievable career. He is an example to openers. Personally, love watching him bat but hopefully, that doesn't happen for long in Sydney," he added.

Stating that any Test cap is important because the longest form of the game is the pinnacle, that the Australian cap is an especially iconic one, with players often known to never change it throughout their careers. “Test cricket is the pinnacle and the Test cap is special. The way the Australians look after their Test caps, they wear them with pride. Sometimes we have changed our caps in the past but for them, it's the same Baggy Green. I hope they find it. It's the most precious thing for any cricketer, and I hope David Warner gets it back," said Masood.

Warner's appeal: Earlier, Warner appealed in a Instagram video and wrote, "In an Instagram post informing about the lost backpack, Warner wrote, “Hi all, this is my last resort. but my backpack, which contained my Baggy Green, was taken from my luggage, which was transported to Melbourne airport and flown on @qantas to Sydney a few days ago. @qantas have said they checked their cameras and have not seen anyone open our bags and take the backpack, however, they do have blind spots." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If you are the person, who was either working for the company driving it to and from the airport or working for @qantas and have, by chance, just wanted the backpack, I have one for. I would be grateful if this were returned asap. Thanks," the senior cricketer added.

Warner said the Baggy Greens were 'sentimental' to him and he would love to have them back before the final Test match of his career. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said in the video: "Unfortunately, someone has taken my backpack out of my actual luggage, which had my backpack and my girls' presents in there. Inside this backpack was my Baggy Greens. That is sentimental to me, it's something I would love to have back in my hands, walking out there come this week."

