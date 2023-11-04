Pakistan have endured a terrible run at the ICC ODI World Cup this time around, with the Men in Green managing just three wins from their 7 matches as problems in both the bowling and batting departments surfaced. However, ahead of Pakistan's must-win clash with New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, head coach Mickey Arthur has blamed a number of factors for Pakistan's failure at the World Cup, including "massive security" and a lack of PAK players in the Indian Premier League.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Arthur argued that the massive amount of security provided for the Pakistan team had made them feel like they were "back in COVID times". He noted that the Pakistan team have been on the road for a long time, but they have been able to go out and eat at various places, which they have not been able to do this time.

Arthur said, "What has been tough is the fact that we've been under a massive amount of security. So, I've sort of taken it back. And to be fair, I found it difficult. It's almost like we've been back in the COVID times, where you were almost secluded to your floor and your team room. So much so that their breakfast is in a separate room to everybody else. So, it's almost, that's been the tough aspect,"

"The aspect about being on the road is, our boys are used to it. But when they're on the road, they've still been able to get out and go and have meals, etc., at different places, and get out on their own accord where we haven't been able to do this time. And that's been tough. That has been quite stifling," the Pakistani coach added.

Arthur also claimed that the absence of Pakistani players from the IPL had put his team at a disadvantage compared to players from other teams. Pakistani players took part in the inaugural edition of the 20-over league, but political tensions between the two neighbours prevented their participation from 2009.

Speaking at the press conference, Arthur said, “No excuse, but it has been. And the interesting thing has been that every ground we've been to has been a new venue for our players, which is exciting. The players have really embraced that and they've enjoyed that fact because they've watched IPL on TV and they've seen test matches at iconic grounds like Eden Gardens, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai. So, for them to play it, it's been really exciting for them. Of course, it is the first time they're playing there, so it has taken a little bit to get used to the conditions,"

