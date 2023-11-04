Pakistan cricket coach Mickey Arthur finds another reason in 'stifling' security for team's poor WC performance
Pakistan's head coach Mickey Arthur has cited 'massive security' and lack of Pakistani players in the Indian Premier League as reasons for the team's failure in the ICC ODI World Cup.
Pakistan have endured a terrible run at the ICC ODI World Cup this time around, with the Men in Green managing just three wins from their 7 matches as problems in both the bowling and batting departments surfaced. However, ahead of Pakistan's must-win clash with New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, head coach Mickey Arthur has blamed a number of factors for Pakistan's failure at the World Cup, including "massive security" and a lack of PAK players in the Indian Premier League.