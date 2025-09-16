Pakistan Cricket faces multi-million dollar hit if Salman Ali Agha's men exit Asia Cup? Here's how much PCB would lose

Pakistan will need to think twice whether they want to pull out of the Asia Cup 2025 as that could result the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a revenue loss of anything between USD 12 to 16 million (approximately ₹106 to 141 crore) for the country.

The India vs Pakistan group A clash had been making headlines since last month for all the wrong reasons. Things got uglier after Indian players avoided shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts after the game as a protest against the Pahalgam attack in April earlier this year.

The Indian players' act didn't go well with the PCB who lodged a complaint to the International Cricket Council (ICC) demanding the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft. The development of PCB's complaint to ICC was accompanied by another report which stated Pakistan would pull out of Asia Cup 2025 as a protest to handshake row.

Based on a PTI report, five Test-playing nations - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan - earn 15 percent each constituting 75 per cent of the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) annual revenue. The remaining 25 per cent is shared by Associate nations.

The revenue verticals include share from broadcast deals (linear and digital), various sponsorships, and ticketing among others. From this Asia Cup alone, the PCB's projected earning is between USD 12 to 16 million and any decision of a pullout could well spell doom for a cricketing body which isn't as flush with cash as the BCCI.

Can Mohsin Naqvi's PCB risk of losing ₹ 141 crore? Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) inked an eight-year deal (2024-2031) with the ACC for USD 170 million ( ₹1496 crores). The deal also includes broadcast of women's Asia Cup and the Under-19 men's Asia Cup.

"Can (Mohsin) Naqvi risk Pakistan losing around USD 16 million out of a projected budget of USD 227 million for the fiscal year? That will be roughly seven per cent of the annual PCB revenue gone. It will be walking on thin ice for him.

"But again as one of the important ministers of Pakistan, he also needs to keep his respect in front of his countrymen," a source privy to developments in PCB told PTI on conditions of anonymity. Notably, Naqvi holds three top positions - PCB chairman, ACC chief and interior minister of Pakistan.