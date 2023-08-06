comScore
Pakistan cricket team confirms visit to India for ICC World Cup 2023
The Foreign Ministry of Pakistan has confirmed that the cricket team of the country will travel to India to participate in the ICC World Cup 2023. The decision comes as Pakistan was threatening to pull out of World Cup after India cleared that it will not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023. In a press release, the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan emphasized that sports should not be mixed with politics.

Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its Cricket Team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023," the foreign ministry said in a release.

The press release added that the decision showcases Pakistan's constructive and responsible approach vis-à-vis India’s intransigent attitude and believes that politics should not stand in the way of fulfilling international sports obligations.

“Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations. Pakistan’s decision shows its constructive and responsible approach vis-à-vis India’s intransigent attitude, as the latter had refused to send its Cricket Team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup," the release added.

Concerned about the security of Pakistan team

The foreign ministry of Pakistan even added that it is concerned about the security of its cricket team in India and has shared the same with ICC and Indian authorities.

“Pakistan, however, has deep concerns about the security of its Cricket Team. We are conveying these concerns to the International Cricket Council and the Indian authorities. We expect that full safety and security of Pakistan Cricket Team will be ensured during its visit to India," the foreign ministry of Pakistan said.

The high-voltage India vs Pakistan World Cup match is scheduled for 14 October at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. 

Updated: 06 Aug 2023, 07:56 PM IST
