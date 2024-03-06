Pakistan cricket team to train with army for 10 days to improve fitness: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi
The 'Men in Green' are all set to go on a 10-day rigorous training with Pakistan army from 25 March to 8 April, a week after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) concludes on 18 March.
Pakistan cricket team players' activeness on the field has been under scrutiny by experts and former players. Even the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) probably noted this and now the team is going to train with the army.
