Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali arrested in UK over rape charges, PCB suspends him

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali is currently under criminal investigation in England, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Thursday. The investigation follows an alleged incident during the Pakistan Shaheens’ recent tour of England.

What did the police say? Greater Manchester Police confirmed an arrest in connection with a rape allegation. The PCB acknowledged that the matter involves Haider Ali and said it is cooperating with relevant authorities, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The PCB did not specify the nature of the investigation into the 24-year-old Ali.

Greater Manchester Police told AP they received a rape report on Monday and “arrested a 24-year-old man.”

The police statement added, “It’s alleged that the incident occurred on Wednesday 23 July 2025 at a premises in Manchester. The man has since been bailed pending further enquiries."

Police in Britain typically do not name suspects at this stage of an investigation.

The Shaheens team represents Pakistan in second-tier international cricket. Their 15-day tour started on July 22.

The PCB suspended Ali "effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.”

“The PCB fully respects the legal procedures and processes of the United Kingdom and acknowledges the importance of allowing the investigation to run its due course,” it said.

Ali has played two one-day internationals and 35 T20s for Pakistan since making his international debut in 2020.

The PCB said Ali was provided appropriate legal support.

“Once the legal proceedings are concluded and all facts have been duly established, the PCB reserves the right to take appropriate action under its Code of Conduct, if necessary,” it added.