Pakistan demands ‘immediate removal’ of IND vs PAK match referee from Asia Cup 2025; here’s why

On September 15, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) demanded the immediate removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup 2025. The PCB alleged that he had violated the ICC code of conduct. After the IND vs PAK match, the Indian players did not shake hands with the Pakistan team. Pycroft did not take action against India, PCB alleged.

This was the first time India and Pakistan faced each other on a cricket field since the Pahalgam attack and India’s Operation Sindoor in May.

"The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup," PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi posted on Twitter (now X).

Earlier, PCB complained to the Asian Cricket Council while calling India’s behaviour “unsporting”. Pakistan's manager, Naveed Cheema, protested that India’s players had failed to show sportsmanship by skipping the handshake. Pakistan did not send their captain to the post-match ceremony.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistani counterpart, Salman Agha, skipped the customary handshake at the toss. The Indian players did not shake hands with the Pakistani players after the match.

Pakistan skipped a post-match TV interview with Sanjay Manjrekar. Pakistan coach Mike Hesson called it a “follow-on effect”.

“We were ready to shake hands at the end of the game; we obviously are disappointed that our opposition didn’t do that,” the New Zealander said.

“We sort of went over there to shake hands, and they’d already gone into the changing room. That was a disappointing way for the match to finish, and a match we were disappointed in for the way we played, but we were certainly willing to shake hands,” he added.

‘BJP wants to cook political bread’ Nana Patole, a senior Congress leader in Maharashtra, claimed that India’s decision not to shake hands with Pakistan players was “scripted” for political gain.