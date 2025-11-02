Pakistan fans hurl insults on Jasprit Bumrah; Sahibzada Farhan validates with hand gesture; fans react ‘so shameless’

Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan was seen validating the hurls by fans aimed at India's Jasprit Bumrah during the Men in Green's third t20I against South Africa, the video of which went viral on social media. The incident took place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore during South African innings. Farhan was fielding on the boundary line.

In the video, fans were heard shouting ‘Bumrah ke abbu’ (Bumrah’s father). Farhan, who was walking towards the boundary line, replied with claps, a gesture that drew severe criticism on social media. The video too went viral on social media in no time.

Also Read | Pakistanis celebrate as Sahibzada Farhan hits Jasprit Bumrah out of the park

For the unknown, Bumrah's reference to Farhan stemmed from the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai when the Pakistan opener became the first batter to smash the Indian for two sixes in a single match in T20Is, during the India vs Pakistan clash in the Super 4 stage. Pakistan lost the game eventually.

However, Farhan's reaction didn't go well with the Indian fans who called the cheap mentality of the Pakistan players. “A few Sixes to Bumrah, the one and only paxtani batter to do so... And you people think he's the best ever? This shows the cheap standards of Paxtan. So shameless people,” wrote one user.

Babar Azam goes past Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Meanwhile, Pakistan rode on a half-century from Babar Azam to beat South Africa by four wickets in the third T20I and clinch the series 2-1. Batting first, South Africa managed 139/9 in 20 overs with Corbin Bosch top-scoring with 30 runs. In reply, Babar led the chase with 68 runs off 47 balls, studded with nine fours.

With this half century, Babar went past former Indian captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for most fifty-plus scores in T20Is. At present, Babar has 40 fifties in 124 innings. Kohli stands at 39 (in 117 innings) and Rohit at 37 (in 151 innings). Notably, both Rohit and Kohli have retired from T20Is.