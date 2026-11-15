'Pakistan fans were shouting Sehwag, Sehwag': Aaryavir tells father Virender after U19 Asia Cup final win | Watch video

India Under-19 clinched a dramatic one-wicket win over Pakistan in the ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 final in Oman. Pakistan posted 337/9, with Usman Khan scoring 107. India collapsed to 252/8 while chasing 338 before a late partnership between Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva turned the game. Ulva remained unbeaten on 49 off 26 balls and sealed the one-wicket win with a last-ball boundary.

The victory was followed by a heartwarming video call between opener Aaryavir Sehwag and his father, former India great Virender Sehwag.

Pakistan fans chant ‘Sehwag, Sehwag’ Aaryavir Sehwag opened up to his father about the atmosphere in the stands. He told Virender that around 2,000 Pakistani supporters were shouting “Sehwag, Sehwag” while he batted. The young opener said the Pakistan fans even praised his batting.

The moment stood out because it came in a high-stakes India-Pakistan contest. Aaryavir had scored 58 off 61 balls with nine fours in the final, setting up the chase alongside captain Lakshya Raichandani. Their 95-run opening stand gave India early momentum before the innings slipped to 252/8.

Virender Sehwag’s caption and pride Virender Sehwag shared the clip on Instagram with a heartfelt caption, "Some moments are bigger than awards, runs and trophies. These are the memories a father will cherish forever. May you always keep your feet firmly on the ground and touch the skies with your hardwork and talent..."

The former opener, who once scored India’s first Test triple century in Pakistan, used the post to celebrate the personal memories over runs and trophies.

Chanting Sita Ram in the final over The video call also captured Aaryavir Sehwag's nerves during the closing stages. He said to his father, “Papa, I was so nervous… was just chanting Sita Ram, Sita Ram!” India needed eight runs in the last over with one wicket left. The equation later reduced to three runs off the final ball, with a bowler on strike. Mohit Ulva finished the job with a boundary to complete the chase of 338.

Aaryavir later explained that he sat on the sidelines chanting “Sita Ram, Sita Ram” for nearly an hour, hoping for any boundary or edge that would get India over the line. He played through a bruised hand after being struck on the forearm earlier in his innings.