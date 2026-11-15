'Pakistan fans were shouting Sehwag, Sehwag': Aaryavir tells father Virender after U19 Asia Cup final win | Watch video

India Under-19 clinched a dramatic one-wicket win over Pakistan in the ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 final in Oman. Pakistan posted 337/9, with Usman Khan scoring 107. India collapsed to 252/8 while chasing 338 before a late partnership between Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva turned the game. Ulva remained unbeaten on 49 off 26 balls and sealed the one-wicket win with a last-ball boundary.

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The victory was followed by a heartwarming video call between opener Aaryavir Sehwag and his father, former India great Virender Sehwag.

Pakistan fans chant ‘Sehwag, Sehwag’ Aaryavir Sehwag opened up to his father about the atmosphere in the stands. He told Virender that around 2,000 Pakistani supporters were shouting “Sehwag, Sehwag” while he batted. The young opener said the Pakistan fans even praised his batting.

The moment stood out because it came in a high-stakes India-Pakistan contest. Aaryavir had scored 58 off 61 balls with nine fours in the final, setting up the chase alongside captain Lakshya Raichandani. Their 95-run opening stand gave India early momentum before the innings slipped to 252/8.

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Virender Sehwag’s caption and pride Virender Sehwag shared the clip on Instagram with a heartfelt caption, "Some moments are bigger than awards, runs and trophies. These are the memories a father will cherish forever. May you always keep your feet firmly on the ground and touch the skies with your hardwork and talent..."

The former opener, who once scored India’s first Test triple century in Pakistan, used the post to celebrate the personal memories over runs and trophies.

Chanting Sita Ram in the final over The video call also captured Aaryavir Sehwag's nerves during the closing stages. He said to his father, “Papa, I was so nervous… was just chanting Sita Ram, Sita Ram!” India needed eight runs in the last over with one wicket left. The equation later reduced to three runs off the final ball, with a bowler on strike. Mohit Ulva finished the job with a boundary to complete the chase of 338.

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Aaryavir later explained that he sat on the sidelines chanting “Sita Ram, Sita Ram” for nearly an hour, hoping for any boundary or edge that would get India over the line. He played through a bruised hand after being struck on the forearm earlier in his innings.

Player of the Tournament performance Aaryavir Sehwag finished as the leading run-scorer and was named Player of the Tournament. He scored 361 runs in five matches at an average of 90.25 with a strike rate above 95. His scores included 70 not out against Nepal, 22 against Pakistan in the group stage, a career-best 160 against the UAE, 51 in the semifinal against Afghanistan, and the 58 in the final. He also hit the most sixes in the tournament with 16.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.