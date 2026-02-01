Pakistan govt allows cricket team to participate in T20 World Cup, but boycotts match against India on February 15

The Government of Pakistan has given a green light to the national team to participate in the upcoming T20I World Cup 2026, but instructed on Sunday to not play against tournament hosts India. The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash was scheduled for February 15 in Colombo.
Taking to social media, the X handle of Government of Pakistan stated a release which read, “The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India.”
The decision came after a meeting between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi and country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday. According to a HT report, the meeting between Sharif and Naqvi began at 6:30 PM IST. Earlier, the PCB had cancelled a the unveiling event of the team jersey for the mega event.
Ever since Bangladesh's removal from the T20 World Cup 2026, the PCB had kept Pakistan's participation in limbo in the global event, stating a final call with be taken by PM Sharif. Showing solidarity with Bangladesh, Naqvi accused International Cricket Council (ICC) of double standards.
The PCB chief pointed that if ICC can accommodate India's Champions Trophy matches to Dubai, why not Bangladesh's to Sri Lanka. Bangladesh had requested for a venue change in the T20 World Cup 2026 and refused to play in India due to security concerns.
He met PM Sharif earlier this week with discussions ranging from to forfeiting the match against India or wearing black armbands. “You can’t have double standards. You can’t say for one country they can do whatever they want, and for others to do the complete opposite.
"That’s why we’ve taken this stand and made clear that an injustice has been done to Bangladesh. They should play in the World Cup — they are a major stakeholder in cricket,” Naqvi had said.
|Date
|Match
|Teams
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|February 4
|Warm-up
|Ireland vs Pakistan
|Colombo, Sinhalese Sports Club
|11:30 AM
|February 7
|Group A
|Pakistan vs Netherlands
|Colombo, Sinhalese Sports Club
|11:00 AM
|February 10
|Group A
|Pakistan vs USA
|Colombo, Sinhalese Sports Club
|7:00 PM
|February 15
|Group A
|India vs Pakistan
|Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|7:00 PM
|February 18
|Group A
|Pakistan vs Namibia
|Colombo, Sinhalese Sports Club
|3:00 PM
However, it remains to be seen what does the ICC do at this juncture, given that the tournament is just a week from commencement. The T20 World Cup 2026 starts on February 7 with both India and Pakistan playing on the opening day of the month-long tournament.
