Pakistan have to play against Indian crowd who’ll support Afghanistan: Shoaib Akhtar's stern wake-up call for Babar Azam
Pakistan's chances in the tournament are at stake against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Shoaib Akhtar has issued a stern wake-up call for Babar Azam.
Pakistan, after having suffered by consecutive losses against India and Australia, are bracing for its next battle against Afghanistan. The October 23 match will be at Chennai’s iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium. Shoaib Akhtar has come forward with a cautionary message for the Pakistani squad led by Babar Azam.
Critical match for Pakistan
Pakistan, already grappling with back-to-back defeats, now find themselves in a precarious position. A loss against Afghanistan could potentially jeopardise their chances of progressing further in the tournament, making this a high-stakes encounter.
Afghanistan, while placed at the bottom of the points table, defeated world champions England in a massive upset in the ICC World Cup 2023. Their squad, adept in spin bowling, could leverage the pitch conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, adding another layer of complexity for Pakistan, who have been struggling to get their groove back.
