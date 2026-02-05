Pakistan hope for ‘brother' Bangladesh's support in T20 World Cup 2026; ‘It's a pity that they are not playing'

Calling Bangladesh their brothers, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said it is a pity that the Asian nation is not part of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, which starts in a couple of days. Bangladesh were initially among the 20 participating teams in the 10th edition of the cricketing extravaganza, but were replaced by Scotland at the last minute.

After Mustafizur Rahman was unceremoniously removed from the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to play their T20 World Cup 2026 matches on Indian soil. Instead, the BCB requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a venue shift, which the apex body rejected, citing that there is no threat to playing in India.

Reacting for the first time on the issue, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha called it a ‘sad’ moment but hoped that Bangladesh would support them in the tournament. “They are our brothers," Salman Agha said on Thursday during the pre-tournament captain's meet in Colombo.

"I would say they can support us in the tournament. It’s really sad to see them not playing in the World Cup. Hopefully, they will continue to support us throughout the tournament as well,” added Salman Agha.

Grouped in Pool C along with Nepal, West Indies, England and Italy, Bangladesh were scheduled to play three of their group games at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens and another at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Salman Agha's "brother" reference came from the fact that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stood in solidarity with the BCB.

'India’s game is not in our control' Even PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi accused the ICC of "double standards" for not accepting BCB's request. Showing support to Bangladesh, the Pakistan government instructed the national team to play in the T20 World Cup 2026, but not to play India on 15 February in Colombo.

When asked about the India boycott, Salman Agha decided to put the ball in his government's court. “The India game is not in our control. It’s the government’s decision, and we respect that. Whatever they are going to say, we will do that. And then, we have three other games, and we are very excited about that,” he said.

"We have taken a very clear stand on the T20 World Cup that we won't play the match against India because there should be no politics on the sports field," Pakistan PM Shebaz Sharif had said.

"We have taken a very considered stance, and we should completely stand by Bangladesh, and I think this is a very appropriate decision. We are with Bangladesh," he added.