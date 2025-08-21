India-Pakistan match is on: Indian cricket team to play against neighbours in Asia Cup 2025: Report

Indian cricket team won't be stopped from playing against Pakistan in Asia Cup, an insider from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) told PTI on August 21. The ministry has announced a new policy for India’s international sports ties, with special focus on Pakistan. Officials said the policy takes effect immediately.

"India's approach to sports events involving Pakistan reflects its overall policy in dealing with that country," PTI quoted the ministry policy.

"Insofar as bilateral sports events in each other's country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India," the police says.

India-Pakistan matches will, however, continue in the multilateral tournaments.

"We will not stop the Indian cricket team from playing in the Asia Cup as it is multilateral," PTI quoted the ministry source as saying.

"But Pakistan will not be allowed on Indian soil for bilateral competitions. But we will not stop them from multilateral events as we will abide by the Olympic Charter," he added.

The insider was asked if Indian players would be allowed to travel to Pakistan for any multilateral tournament.

"In that scenario, we will examine the case before deciding anything," said the source.

"Even in multi-lateral events, we can't leave our athletes in a lurch. After all, it's a country that has no hesitation in declaring that it's a dumpster and can hit the shining Mercedes that is India," he added.

Pakistan can play in events hosted by India According to the ministry insider, Indian players will participate in international events that include Pakistan, and Pakistani players can also play in such events held in India.

“The Indian team and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India," PTI quoted the source as saying.

The India-Pakistan cricket match is scheduled to take place on September 14 in Dubai.