Pakistan’s Javed Miandad lauds PCB on negotiations with ICC on hosting CT 2025, says ‘we have sent a clear message… ’

Amid the International Cricket Council (ICC) ending the deadlock over hosting the Champions Trophy 2025, the long battle between the BCCI and the PCB regarding the hosting rights finally came to a close.

On Thursday, the ICC confirmed that the Champions Trophy 2025 will take place in Pakistan, but India's matches will happen at a neutral venue—most likely in Dubai. The schedule has yet to be officially announced by the ICC.

Looking at the wikipedia page, United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been mentioned as co-host for Champions Trophy 2025. Apart from three venues in Pakistan - Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore, Dubai has also been mentioned as the venue in UAE.

Despite a compromise, the Pakistan Cricket Board did earn something of their own, as their teams are also slated to play their matches at neutral venues in tournaments hosted by India in the remainder of this ICC cycle leading up to the 2027 men’s ODI World Cup.

Javed Miandad's response: Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad appeared satisfied by the outcome of ICC's meeting and lauded PCB for the negotiations in recent weeks.

Commending PCB's approach, Miandad said the board did well to figure out a level-headed and diplomatic solution despite India’s refusal to play in Pakistan for the first time since 2008.

“I think the PCB took the sensible approach and instead of doing something rash and facing isolation in the ICC and among other cricket nations. It opted for a solution where I think the PCB has gained more than the BCCI,” said Miandad to the PTI.

He lauded the PCB for sticking to its guns and not giving into the more powerful cricket board.

Miandad said, "Still Pakistan is hosting a big event after a very long time and we have sent a clear message that if you don’t come and play in our country, we will also not play in India."

What the ICC decision says: According to the ICC's decision, Pakistan's teams will now play at neutral venues for the Women’s ODI World Cup in 2025, which India will host solely in September-October next year.

Apart from this, Pakistan will also play at a neutral venue during the men’s T20 World Cup in 2026, which India and Sri Lanka will jointly host.

Pakistan last visited India for the 2023 ODI World Cup and played with India in Ahmedabad.

With agency inputs.