Pakistan lock horns with USA in T20 World Cup 2026; here's what happened last time in Dallas

Pakistan are set to lock horns against the United States of America in their Group A match of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Tuesday. The Salman Ali Agha-led outfit is coming on the back of a nervy seven-wicket win over the Netherlands, whereas Monank Patel’s USA suffered a 29-run loss to defending champions India.

What happened when Pakistan met USA last time? The only time Pakistan and the USA have faced off in T20Is was during the 2024 T20 World Cup, which the USA co-hosted along with the West Indies. It was a group stage match that took place at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, and that match produced one of the most stunning results in the history of cricket.

The USA had opted to field first after winning the toss. The hosts restricted the Men in Green to 26/3 in the fifth over, courtesy dismissals of Mohammad Rizwan (9), Usman Khan (3) and Fakhar Zaman (11), but skipper Babar Azam steadied the ship. Babar scored 44 runs from 43 balls, hitting three fours and two sixes before being dismissed by Jasdeep Singh in the 16th over.

Apart from Babar, Shadab Khan too played a crucial role with the bat, scoring a brisk 40 runs from 25 balls, which included one four and three sixes. Pakistan were reeling at 125/6 when Babar was dismissed, but late cameos from Iftikhar Ahmed (18 runs off 14 balls) and Shaheen Afridi (23 runs off 16 balls) led the former champions to 159/7.

USA's run-chase against Pakistan In reply, the USA lost an early wicket in Steven Taylor, who was dismissed in the sixth over. However, the hosts were unperturbed by the early setback as Monank Patel (50), Andries Gous (35) and Aaron Jones (36* not out) powered them to 159/3, forcing a Super Over. Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf were the wicket-takers for Pakistan.

The USA batted first in the Super Over and posted 18/1 on the board. Aaron Jones and Harmeet Singh opened the batting for the hosts, and Jones began the over with a boundary. Mohammad Amir’s inconsistency added to Pakistan’s worries, as he conceded three wides in the over.

In reply, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan opened Pakistan’s batting in the Super Over. For the USA, Saurabh Netravalkar produced a splendid display with the ball in the Super Over. Needing 14 runs from three balls, Pakistan lost Iftikhar Ahmed, caught by substitute fielder Milind Kumar at long-off. They eventually were restricted to 13/1 in the Super Over.