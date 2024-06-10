‘Pakistan lost the plot after…’, Coach Gary Kirsten tears apart Babar Azam's team after loss to India in T20 World Cup
Pakistan's batters struggled to rotate strike in the IND vs Pak T20 World Cup match, causing pressure. Head coach Gary Kirsten emphasized the importance of using 120 balls effectively and taking responsibility to avoid losing wickets.
Pakistan's batters lost the plot after 15 overs and are now under pressure after failing to perform at their best in the IND vs Pak T20 World Cup match on Sunday evening, said the team's recently appointed head coach, Gary Kirsten.