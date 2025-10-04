‘Pakistan may be my Janmabhoomi, but India is my Matrubhumi’ - Ex-Pakistan cricketer's big claim on citizenship rumours

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria clarified that he is proud to be a citizen of Pakistan despite being a Hindu by religion and has no intentions of seeking Indian citizenship. Kaneria's comment came after rumours were rife that his positive remarks on India's internal affairs are driven by his motive of seeking an Indian citizenship.

Taking to X, Kaneria admitted that he faced "deep discrimination" from the Pakistan authorities and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to change his religion. But at present he has "no plans to seek Bharatiya citizenship".

“Lately, I have seen many people questioning me, asking why I do not speak about Pakistan, why I comment on Bharat’s internal matters, and some even alleging that I do all this for Bharatiya citizenship. I feel it is important to set the record straight,” Kaneria wrote.

“From Pakistan and its people, I have received much, above all, the love of the awam. But alongside that love, I also faced deep discrimination from Pakistani authorities and the PCB, including attempts of forced conversion,” he added.

“Regarding Bharat and its citizenship, let me be absolutely clear. Pakistan may be my Janmabhoomi, but Bharat, the land of my ancestors, is my Matrubhumi. For me, Bharat is like a temple. At present, I have no plans to seek Bharatiya citizenship. If in the future someone like me chooses to do so, the CAA is already in place for people like us,” Kaneria stated.

The 44-year-old vowed “to stand for dharma and to expose the anti-nationals and pseudo-secularists who are damaging our ethos and attempting to divide our society.” To those concerned for my safety, with the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram, I am safe and happy with my family. My fate rests in the hands of Lord Ram," he added.

Where does Danish Kaneria reside now? A right-arm leg spinner, Kaneria played 61 Test matches and 18 ODIs for Pakistan between 2000 and 2010. However, he was involved in spit fixing and was banned for lifetime by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), preventing him from playing in matches under their jurisdiction. He currently resides in the United States of America (USA) with his family.