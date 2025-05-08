'Pakistan murdabad' slogans raised in Dharamshala. IPL match between DC and PBKS called off after attacks on Jammu

The Indian Premier League 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals has been called off due to security reasons. Fans were asked to leave the stadium by the authorities. Spectators were seen to have raised ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ (Death to Pakistan) slogans on their way out from the stadium.

Pakistan's attempt to target Jammu airport is believed to be the reason for the urgent evacuation. Jammu and Dharamshala are 200 kms apart.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dharamshala The Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals has been called off due to security reasons. Efforts have been taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to get the players and support staff of the two teams, and the broadcast crew.

The match started at 8:30 PM, one hour after the scheduled start of time. Punjab Kings opted to bat first and reached 122/1 after 10.1 overs. The match was stopped after the dismissal of Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya.

Initial Official update Flood light malfunction was given as the reason by the authorities.