Pakistan ODI Tri-Nation series live streaming in India: Complete schedule, date, venues - All you need to know

Pakistan ODI Tri-Nation series live streaming in India: Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Tro-Nation series in India. Live streaming of Pakistan ODI Tri-Nation series is available on JioTV.

Koushik Paul
Updated6 Feb 2025, 05:44 PM IST
Pakistan cricket players train ahead of the ODI Tri-Nation series involving South Africa and New Zealand. (X)

Amidst the debate regarding the readiness of the stadiums ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan will host South Africa and New Zealand in a Tri-Nation series, starting on February 8, as a preparation before the big ticket event. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 starts on February 19 with Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi as three venues.

The four-match Tri-Nation series will be played in the newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the National Stadium in Karachi. All the three teams will play one match against each other in a round-robin format with the top two sides meeting in the final on February 14.

This is an ideal preparation for all the three teams for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. While the series will give Pakistan momentum going into the mega event, for South Africa and New Zealand it will provide them with the fair knowledge about the wickets and conditions.

Pakistan ODI Tri-Nation series live streaming

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights for the ODI Tri-Nation series in Pakistan in India. Sony Sports will live telecast the matches between Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa. Live streaming of the ODI Tri-Nation series in Pakistan will be available on the JioTV app in India.

Pakistan ODI Tri-Nation series match timing

Out of the four matches, three games will start at 2:30 PM IST including the final. The only match between New Zealand and South Africa will start at 10 AM IST.

Pakistan ODI Tri-Nation series full schedule

DateMatchTeamsTime (IST)Venue
February 81st MatchPakistan vs New Zealand2:30 PMLahore, Gaddafi Stadium
February 102nd MatchNew Zealand vs South Africa10:00 AMLahore, Gaddafi Stadium
February 123rd MatchPakistan vs South Africa2:30 PMKarachi, National Stadium
February 14FinalTBC vs TBC2:30 PMKarachi, National Stadium

Pakistan, South Africa, New Zealand squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy

First Published:6 Feb 2025, 05:44 PM IST
