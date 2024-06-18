Pakistan team are out of the Super eights group after failing to qualify in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With being criticized by fans, former cricketers, and critics, the Pakistani cricketers are hardly interacting with anyone.

However, a video went viral showing Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf altercating with a fan after he lost his cool and charged at him in public. Though Rauf's wife tried to stop him, Rauf believed the fan was 'Indian'.

He could be heard in the video, while referring to the fan, "Indian hoga (he must be Indian)". Though the the man replied saying: "Pakistani hoon (I am from Pakistan)."

In the video, Rauf could also be heard saying, "How can you abuse my father," (gaali baap ko de raha hai) and then went on to say, "Indian hi hai yeh' (He is surely Indian)."

Here's the video:

With the video going viral, Rauf took to X and released a statement where he mentioned he won't tolerate anything against his family and would not 'hesitate' to react.

He wrote, "I decided not to bring this on social media, But now that the video is out, I feel it is necessary to address the situation. As public figures, we are open to receiving all kinds of feedback from the public. They are entitled to support or criticise us."

"Nevertheless, when it comes to my parent and my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly. It is important to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their professions," he added.

Here how netizens reacted: Someone wrote, "Why will Indians come to meet him (sic)"

Another wrote, "He must be pumped full of steroids. Are any drug tests done in Cricket?"

A third person wrote, "Indian se chidne se achha cricket pe dhyan de to jyada achha khel paye."

A fourth commented, "Bas yahi aur dekna reh gaya tha"

"Pakistan ayega phir toh log chappal phek ke marenge," commented the fifth.

