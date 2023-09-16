Pakistan players ‘have an issue with skipper Babar Azam’: Ex-Pakistan player hints at rift in cricket team1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 07:44 PM IST
As per the reports from Pakistan media, the dressing room of the team is quite uncomfortable with the decisions of skipper Babar Azam
Pakistan's exit from Asia Cup 2023 has naturally disturbed the cricket administration of the country. Former cricketers, people in government, and fans have slammed the performance of the Pakistan cricket team which entered the tournament as the No.1 ODI team. But, one more thing is also creating buzz in Pakistan's cricket and that is skipper Babar Azam's unpopularity among players.