Pakistan's exit from Asia Cup 2023 has naturally disturbed the cricket administration of the country. Former cricketers, people in government, and fans have slammed the performance of the Pakistan cricket team which entered the tournament as the No.1 ODI team. But, one more thing is also creating buzz in Pakistan's cricket and that is skipper Babar Azam's unpopularity among players.

As per the reports from Pakistan media, the dressing room of the team is quite uncomfortable with the decisions of skipper Babar Azam. Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan also mentioned this on Geo TV and said Babar Azam seems to be isolated on the field.

“You can rectify it before the World Cup. If there are differences and you sort them out before the big event, it helps in uniting the team even more. But of course, it's not good for the team that dressing room arguments come out in the media. If players have an issue with Babar, or if Babar is not handling the issue well in the absence of a head coach or team director, it's unfortunate because it's their job to intervene in such things. They have to be in the dressing room to take care of these things," Moin said.

“If I'm the captain, and you don't perform well, I'll take your name, look at you in the eye, but calmly tell you that we have a lot of expectations from you and we back you, but you need to perform better. But if I'm talking about you while not paying much attention to you, you'd feel offended. You'd think I'm making fun of you in front of others. Everyone has an ego. Man-management is very important for Babar as well," stated the former wicketkeeper.

No player walked towards Babar Azam

Moin Khan mentioned the specific incidents which showcased a rift in the team. He said when Pakistan got eliminated after losing to Sri Lanka, no player walked towards Babar Azam. He even named players like Mohammad Rizwan who didn't come to the skipper in the light of the big defeat.

“We saw in the entire tournament, I've commented about it earlier as well… no player walked towards Babar. Neither Rizwan came to him, nor even the vice-captain was coming to him. No one was going to him. It felt everyone was scattered, there was no unity," said Moin further.