‘Pakistan players keep coming back…’: Gavaskar certain of Islamabad U-turn on boycott of T20 WC match against India

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is certain of Pakistan's U-turn after Islamabad decided to boycott its group-stage match against India in the ICC World T20 World Cup. The match is scheduled to take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on 15 February. Sunil Gavaskar said Pakistan players have set examples in making U-turns, and there was a possibility that they would change their stance on boycotting their match against India.

Speaking with India Today, Sunil Gavaskar said, “I think in the next four or five days, when reactions start pouring in from across the world and even from their former players, there is a possibility that Pakistan will change their stance. Pakistan players have set examples. They keep coming back from retirement. So something like that might happen before the 15th.”

Sunil Gavaskar also said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should take action against Pakistan.

“Definitely, I think if you withdraw at the last moment, that is an issue. If you withdraw earlier on, that’s another matter altogether. But if you withdraw at the last moment, on the eve of the tournament, then yes, I think certainly the ICC should come in and take some action,” the legendary Indian cricketer opined.

“I don’t know what action they will take, but I think there are so many other boards involved, so it’s not just going to be one person’s decision. However, it should be something that ensures no other team in the future also considers doing that,” he continued.

What did Pakistan say? The Pakistan government said in a post on X that the Pakistan team "shall not take the field" in the match against India.

In an X post on Sunday, the Government of Pakistan stated, “The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India.”

Pakistan did not mention any reason for their decision to boycott the match against India at the T20 World Cup.

Hours after Pakistan decided to boycott its T20 World Cup group stage clash against India, the ICC said that "selective participation" is not fair to the "fundamental premise of a global sporting event" and that it expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders.

