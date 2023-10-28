Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Pakistan players not paid in 5 months, claims former team captain amid dismal World Cup performance

Pakistan players not paid in 5 months, claims former team captain amid dismal World Cup performance

Livemint

  • The allegation comes at a time when Pakistan has lost four consecutive matches in the ongoing World Cup, and is staring at a likely early exit from the marquee tournament.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and South Africa, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Amid Pakistan's dismal show in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, the team's former captain Rashid Latif has alleged that the players have not been paid by the Pakistan Cricket Board for five months.

Latif made the allegation while participating in a panel discussion on a local news channel, following Pakistan's defeat against South Africa in a thrilling encounter on October 27.

According to Latif, Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam has been trying to reach PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf and Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer. But they are not responding to his messages, the former wicket keeper-batter claimed.

“Babar Azam has been messaging the chairman. But he is not responding. He even texted Salman Naseer (PCB COO). But he did not respond either. What it is the reason that he is not responding to his captain? Then, you are giving out a press release. You are also saying the central contracts will be redone. Players have not received salaries for five months. Should the players listen to you?" Latif said on PTV Sports.

The Pakistan cricket body and the team management are yet to respond to the allegations.

Also Read: 'But it was Babar Azam…’: Wasim Akram on Pakistan skipper's ‘massive error’ vs SA

Latif's statement also comes at a time when Azam's role as a captain is said to be under the scanner. The PCB, in a statement released earlier this week, expressed its support to the team despite a spree of losses in the World Cup. It however added that future decisions will be taken based on the “team's performance".

“Addressing the media scrutiny directed at captain Babar Azam and the team management, the board's stance, echoing that of former cricketers, is that successes and defeats are part of the game. Captain Babar Azam and Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq were given freedom and support in forming the squad for the ICC World Cup 2023," PCB had said.

“Looking ahead, the board will make decisions in the best interest of Pakistan cricket based on the team's performances in the World Cup. At present, the PCB encourages fans, former players and stakeholders to rally behind the team as they strive to make a triumphant comeback in the mega-event," the statement had further noted.

Out of the six matches which Pakistan has played in the World Cup so far, it has been able to pull out a victory in only two. The team stares at a likely early exit from the marquee tournament, as its prospects to qualify for the semifinals look bleak.

Updated: 28 Oct 2023, 09:10 PM IST
