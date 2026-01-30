Subscribe

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif gets reality check by ex-India cricketer after PAK vs AUS T20I; ‘can't possibly qualify…’

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif has praised the national team for their win over Australia in the first T20I in Lahore. Sharif's remarks became a topic of discussion with former India cricketers Akash Chopra and Ajay Jadeja mocking them.

Koushik Paul
Updated30 Jan 2026, 04:54 PM IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.(REUTERS)

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra cleverly roasted Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the latter's remark on his country's win over Australia in the first T20I on Thursday. With the T20 World Cup 2026 fast approaching, Australia have toured Pakistan for a three-match T20I series as a preparation before the big event in India and Sri Lanka.

Batting first, Pakistan rode on knocks from Salman Ali Agha and Saim Ayub to post 168/8 in 20 overs. In reply, Australia, who have come without some of the first-team cricketers, fell 22 runs short in the chase at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Celebrating the win over Australia, Pakistan PM wrote, “Well done Team Pakistan for an electrifying performance against Australia in the first T20I.” He also praised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi for his work as the cricket board chairman.

“I also appreciate Chairman PCB @MohsinnaqviC42 and his entire team for their tireless efforts in strengthening Pakistan cricket. Proud moment for the nation,” added the Pakistan PM further in his post.

However, Chopra, who played 10 Test matches for India, gave a reality check to Sharif, stating Pakistan's win came over an Australia ‘B’ team. “With due respect…it’s a bilateral T20i against Australia’s B team. Many main players have given it a miss. And a 20-run win in a 170 run game can’t possibly qualify as ‘electrifying’” replied Chopra.

If Chopra's comment wasn't all, another former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja joined the bandwagon to mock the Pakistan PM. “Pakistani-yo ki choti choti Khushiya. First time seeing a PM's tweet after winning the 1st match of a bilateral series. Carry on Sir,” wrote Jadeja.

Why Australia didn't come with full-strength squad?

Chopra's Australia B reference comes from the fact that the visitors have left nearly half a dozen cricketers either due to injury or workload management. Following their Ashes win over England, the Australian players immediately engaged themselves in the Big Bash League.

Australia have benched the likes of Nathan Ellis, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins for the tour of Pakistan. Notably, all are the members of Australia's T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

It must be noted that Cummins, Hazelwood and David are all still recovering from their respective injuries. Infact, Australia handed debut caps to Mahli Beardman, Jack Edwards, and Matt Renshaw in the first T20I against Pakistan.

 
 
Cricket
