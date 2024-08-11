Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif slammed for ’insulting’ Arshad Nadeem; former cricketer says, ’Delete the picture’

Former cricketer Danish Kaneria criticized PM Shehbaz Sharif for 'insulting' Arshad Nadeem by posting a picture of offering a check. Kaneria urged the PM to delete the picture, stating it doesn't address Nadeem's real needs.

Livemint
Updated11 Aug 2024, 01:33 PM IST
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif has been criticized for insulting Arshad Nadeem.
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif has been criticized for insulting Arshad Nadeem.

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has slammed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for 'insulting' Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem by posting a picture of the sportsman offering him a cheque. Kaneriya said the picture didn't address Nadeem's real needs as the Olympic medallist couldn't even afford air tickets.

This comes after the Pakistan Prime Minister posted a picture of himself offering a cheque of 10 lakh to Arshad Nadeem after the athlete etched his name in the history books by winning the gold medal in the men's javelin final at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

 

Also Read | Pakistan’s golden boy Arshad Nadeem to get ₹153 mn, highest civil award

Taking aim at the Pakistan Prime Minister and urging him to delete the picture rewarding Nadeem with the 10 lakh rupee check, Kaneriya wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Mr. Prime Minister, at least offer a graceful congratulations. Delete the picture of the million rupees you gave—it does nothing for his real needs. This amount is so small he can’t even afford air tickets. It’s an insult to both Arshad and the nation, considering his ongoing struggles,”

Arshad Nadeem to be well compensated after Olympic gold:

Notably, after the record-breaking victory by Arshad Nadeem at the Paris Olympics, Pakistan has showered its golden boy with several cash prizes and felicitations. Nadeem will receive more than PKR 150 million from the Pakistan government, which is more than 4.5 crore or $538,000. Of the total prize money, Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, has announced a reward of PKR 100 million, according to Pakistan-based news outlet Dawn.

 

Also Read | ‘Mujhe yeh darr hai bas…’: Neeraj Chopra oN Phogat’s CAS appeal for silver

Additionally, Punjab governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has announced a further PKR 2 million reward. Sindh CM has also announced PKR 50 million for Nadeem, with Sindh governor Kamran Tessori announcing another PKR 1 million.

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar also said he would give Nadeem PKR 1 million, while cricketer Ahmad Shahzad said he, too, would award the Olympian the same amount through his foundation.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 01:33 PM IST
HomeSportsCricket NewsPakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif slammed for ’insulting’ Arshad Nadeem; former cricketer says, ’Delete the picture’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,544.00697.00
      Chennai
      71,753.00906.00
      Delhi
      71,405.00418.00
      Kolkata
      71,126.00-766.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue