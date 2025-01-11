Pakistan ready to take Saim Ayub ‘risk’ ahead of IND vs PAK game in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Saim Ayub has injured his knee badly while fielding on the first day of second Test against South Africa. Ayub is currently in London for his medical treatment.

Koushik Paul
Updated11 Jan 2025, 05:10 PM IST
Saim Ayub (2nd from left) is assisted off the field after being injured during the second Test against South Africa.(AFP)

Pakistan are ready to take the risk with Saim Ayub after the top-order batter on Saturday completed his assessments with orthopaedic surgeons in London after his ankle injury ahead of next month's ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Ayub, one of Pakistan's mainstays in the batting order, suffered an ankle injury while fielding on the first day of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Following the injury, Ayub was sent to London by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the medical treatment. Pakistan assistant coach Azhar Mahmood is accompanying Ayub. According to a report in PTI, it will require a week to know whether Ayub will be able to play in the Champions Trophy 2025 or not.

Ayub was examined by two noted orthopedic surgeons in London, Dr David Redfern and Dr Lucky Jeyaseelan. Based on the source close to the developments, Ayub will not be able to get fit in time by the time Pakistan play their tournament opener against New Zealand on February 19. But PCB are very keen on having Ayub fit in time for the game against India on February 23 in Dubai.

“Even if the doctors say he will not have recovered from his injury in time for Pakistan’s opening CT game against New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi but he could be fit for the India game, the selectors and PCB are willing to take the risk,” the source said.

Saim Ayub to stay in London for one more week

The source added that Ayub was initially advised a six-week rest for his ankle injury because the PCB is very keen to see him fit for the marquee event and particularly the India match.

The PCB will get final reports and advice from the specialists by next week on Ayub's recovery process and time but after initial examination they have ruled out any invasive or non-invasive surgery to set the ankle right.

“Their findings are that Ayub can recover from his injury through physiotherapy, medication and rest but how long a rehab period they suggest will be known next week,” he said.

For the time being, the PCB will include Ayub in the preliminary squad for the Champions Trophy as the selectors have until February 12 to make changes in it and finalise their 15-member squad. Ayub will remain in London until next week to find out if he can rehab in Lahore at the PCB’s high performance centre or can get better care in London.

With agency inputs

First Published:11 Jan 2025, 05:10 PM IST
