‘Pakistan se nahi haarna’: Kapil Dev speaks on pressure around India vs Pakistan matches2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 04:56 PM IST
When asked about his favorite to win the ICC World Cup 2023, Kapil Dev said his heart says India has a chance, but the team has to go a long way for that
The world is awaiting India vs Pakistan World Cup contest which is now rescheduled to 14 October and will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. In a recent interview with the news platform The Week, former cricket Kapil Dev talked about the pressure around the India vs Pakistan match.
