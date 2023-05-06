Before committing on Pakistan's national team playing its ODI World Cup games in India in October, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi will seek a "written guarantee" from BCCI supremo Jay Shah about Indian team's participation in 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in the neighbouring country.

The 2023 World Cup will be played in India from 5 October. BCCI have zeroed in on Ahmedabad (for India game), Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata as possible venues for Babar Azam's side.

As per details, PCB chairman Najam Sethi is scheduled to leave for Dubai on 8 May where he is expected to hold meetings with ACC and International Cricket Council officials.

Sethi is also expected to lobby Pakistan's stand, which says 'it will not play its World Cup matches in India unless the BCCI and ICC give written guarantees India will come to Pakistan to play in the 2025 Champions Trophy'.

"Sethi has recently met with some government officials and also obtained advice from them on whether Pakistan should play in the Asia Cup if it is not held in Lahore and Dubai as proposed by the PCB under its hybrid model plan to the ACC," PTI quoted a source as saying.

Apart from this, report says Sethi has received approval from the government quarters to convey a strong and blunt stance to the ACC members about hosting the Asia Cup in September.

"Sethi is expected to make it very clear to the ACC members that either they accept Pakistan’s hybrid proposal or the PCB will not take part in the competition this year if it is moved from Pakistan," the report added.

"Apparently, Sethi has now realized that it is time for some hard decisions and is not willing to accept any more delays from the ACC on finalization of venues and schedule for the Asia Cup," the source claimed, adding, "Sethi is clear now no Asia Cup matches in Pakistan, no Pakistan team in Asia Cup,"

Meanwhile, BCCI's Jay Shah has yet not confirmed the proposed 'Hybrid Model' for the upcoming Asia Cup. As per the model, India is supposed to play in UAE and Pakistan play their games in their home country.

With agency inputs.