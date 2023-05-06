Pakistan seeks BCCI's 'written guarantee' to PCB on India's 2025 CT participation2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 10:17 PM IST
PCB chairman Najam Sethi is expected to lobby Pakistan's stand, which says 'it will not play its World Cup matches in India unless the BCCI and ICC give written guarantees India will come to Pakistan to play in the 2025 Champions Trophy'.
Before committing on Pakistan's national team playing its ODI World Cup games in India in October, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi will seek a "written guarantee" from BCCI supremo Jay Shah about Indian team's participation in 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in the neighbouring country.
