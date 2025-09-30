‘Pakistan sent a team of kids…’ - Kuldeep Yadav's coach reveals chats with India spinner after Asia Cup 2025 triumph

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who finished the Asia Cup 2025 with 17 wickets, described Pakistan as "a team of kids" in the continental showpiece, that concluded on Sunday. India dominated the tournament like they have been doing over the years, winning all the seven matches, including three against Pakistan - group stage, Super 4s and final.

Having warmed the benches during India's entire Test tour of England, Kuldeep was angry and hungry at the same time to perform. In seven matches, Kuldeep took two four-fers, including one in the final against Pakistan. He finished as the highest wicket-taker in the Asia Cup 2025.

"Pakistan didn't include their trump card, Shadab Khan. He is currently Pakistan’s most dangerous spinner and a good batsman too. Kuldeep bola ye school ke bachhe utha ke le aaye," Kuldeep's coach Kapil Dev Pandey told TOI while recalling his chat with his ward during the Asia Cup 2025.

How Kapil managed to keep Kuldeep's anger in check? In any sport, a coach is more of a manager. Kapil did the same with Kuldeep throughout the Asia Cup. The duo would have a phone call on every evening during the tournament with long discussions especially before the matches against Pakistan. An ex-Army man himself, Kapil make Kuldeep control his anger and express that on the field.

“I told Kuldeep that his coach is a soldier. Discipline is in my blood. Play with discipline. You must not lose to Pakistan. Kuldeep always remembers this. After the England tour, he was frustrated, and I just kept his anger in check. I told him to show his anger through bowling.

