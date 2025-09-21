'Pakistan should be removed from top 7', says Kris Srikkanth ahead of India-Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 clash

With just hours left for the nail-biting Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash between Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team and Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistani team in Dubai, former India selector and World Cup winner Kris Srikkanth gave a blunt verdict on the quality of the Pakistan team and compared it with a seventh division team in a local league in Chennai.

While previewing the India vs Pakistan match on his YouTube channel, Srikanth said that Pakistan shouldn't be allowed to play against the big teams and instead should face associate sides, reported India Today.

"Going forward, Pakistan shouldn't be playing with the main teams. Have them among the Associate nations and bring a few of the others there here. It's a big thing for Pakistan that they are even allowed to play in such a prestigious tournament," said Srikkanth.

Looking at the stats, for past few years, the matches between India and Pakistan are mostly one-sided and India have proved their dominance. On September 14, India dominated Pakistan in all three departments, and sailed easily to the Super 4s unbeaten.

According to Srikkanth, the India-Pakistan rivalry is now a thing of the past. "Pakistan should be removed from the top seven. From hereon, India-Pakistan matches won't attract crowds. India-Pakistan rivalry has become history. This Pakistan team will give us no scare. This is a seventh division team in a Chennai league," said Srikkanth.

He also slammed Pakistan coach Mike Hesson and claimed that the team will go nowhere with him at the helm.

"Mike Hesson will be back with his statements on how they are a very good team and they were unlucky in the last match against India. You'll go nowhere with Mike Hesson as your coach," Srikkanth stated.

Salman Ali Agha's Pakistan cancelled pre-match press conference: As the drama over the 'no-handshake row' continues, Pakistan have cancelled their pre-match press conference on Saturday for the second time ahead of their Super 4 clash against India in the Asia Cup 2025.

A member of the Pakistan team or any coaching staff was scheduled to face the media in the pre-match press conference on Saturday at 6 pm, but Pakistan went ahead with their training from the same time at the ICC Academy for three hours.

Earlier, Pakistan also cancelled its pre-match press conference before its Group A clash against UAE on September 16.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Head-to-head In T20Is, India and Pakistan have played 14 matches, with India winning 11 and Pakistan winning 3.

In the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan have played each other in 20 matches. India has won 11, whereas Pakistan has come out victorious on 6 occasions. Three matches ended without a result.