Pakistan skipper Babar Azam advised ‘to take rest' after injury scare during practice match ahead of England Tests

Pakistan captain Babar Azam suffered an injury scare during a warm-up match against the Professional County Club Select XI in England, just days before the start of the three-match Test series against England.

Babar was forced to retire hurt after being struck on his right hand while batting on the second day of the three-day practice fixture at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham.

PCB provides update on Babar Azam's injury "Following an assessment by the team doctor and taking precautionary measures, Babar has been advised to take rest from the remainder of the practice match," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said via a press release on Friday.

"Babar will participate in Pakistan team's practice session on Monday, August 17, at Headingley Cricket Ground," PCB added in their release.

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Babar had scored five runs when an England Under-19 pacer, Manny Lumsden, delivered a rising ball that hit the Pakistan batter on the bottom hand. The impact left Babar in discomfort and he did not continue his innings.

He subsequently retired hurt, with the Pakistan team management taking a cautious approach to the situation.

Babar's injury comes days before first Test The timing of the injury is significant for Pakistan, with the first Test against England scheduled to take place in Headingley from 19 August. The two teams will lock horns in a total of three Tests, and all the matches will be part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

England, led by Joe Root, are in seventh place with a points percentage (PCT) of 24.36, whereas Pakistan are one spot below in eighth place with a PCT of 22.22.

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Pakistan have already had to manage injury-related concerns within their squad ahead of the England series. Shan Masood, who had been dealing with a finger injury, has returned to training and is expected to be available for the opening Test.

Babar Azam was only recently reappointed as Pakistan’s Test captain, taking over from Shan Masood. Babar was previously the captain of the Pakistan Test team from 2021 to 2023, with his team winning 10, losing six and drawing four matches during this period.

For now, there has been no indication from Pakistan’s team management that Babar Azam will miss the first Test.