Pakistan skipper Babar Azam advised ‘to take rest' after injury scare during practice match ahead of England Tests

Pakistan captain Babar Azam suffered an injury scare during a warm-up match against the Professional County Club Select XI in England, just days before the start of the three-match Test series against England.

Babar was forced to retire hurt after being struck on his right hand while batting on the second day of the three-day practice fixture at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham.

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PCB provides update on Babar Azam's injury "Following an assessment by the team doctor and taking precautionary measures, Babar has been advised to take rest from the remainder of the practice match," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said via a press release on Friday.

"Babar will participate in Pakistan team's practice session on Monday, August 17, at Headingley Cricket Ground," PCB added in their release.

Also Read | Babar Azam returns to ICC Test top 10 after scoring 193 runs vs West Indies

Babar had scored five runs when an England Under-19 pacer, Manny Lumsden, delivered a rising ball that hit the Pakistan batter on the bottom hand. The impact left Babar in discomfort and he did not continue his innings.

He subsequently retired hurt, with the Pakistan team management taking a cautious approach to the situation.

Babar's injury comes days before first Test The timing of the injury is significant for Pakistan, with the first Test against England scheduled to take place in Headingley from 19 August. The two teams will lock horns in a total of three Tests, and all the matches will be part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

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England, led by Joe Root, are in seventh place with a points percentage (PCT) of 24.36, whereas Pakistan are one spot below in eighth place with a PCT of 22.22.

Also Read | Why India vs Pakistan can only happen in the 2026 Asian Games final – explained

Pakistan have already had to manage injury-related concerns within their squad ahead of the England series. Shan Masood, who had been dealing with a finger injury, has returned to training and is expected to be available for the opening Test.

Babar Azam was only recently reappointed as Pakistan’s Test captain, taking over from Shan Masood. Babar was previously the captain of the Pakistan Test team from 2021 to 2023, with his team winning 10, losing six and drawing four matches during this period.

For now, there has been no indication from Pakistan’s team management that Babar Azam will miss the first Test.

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The decision to withdraw him from the remainder of Pakistan’s practice match was precautionary, while his participation in the training session next Monday provides an indication that the team expects him to continue his preparations.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.