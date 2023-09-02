comScore
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam slams comparisons with Virat Kohli says, 'he's elder to me, learned a lot…'
India and Pakistan are all set to meet for their first one-day international encounter since the 2019 ODI World Cup. Pakistan, the number 1 ranked side, has already handed Nepal a convincing defeat in the inaugural match of the tournament and will be keen to take on arch-rivals at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Also Read: Watch| Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli interact with Pakistani players ahead of mega Asia Cup clash

Meanwhile, fans have been excited ahead of the all-important match, drawing the perennial comparisons between India's Virat Kohli and Pakistan's Babar Azam. However, now the Pakistan skipper has put a rest to the comparisons with Virat Kohli claiming that the India star is elder than him and there is a lot of mutual respect between them.

On being asked about the often-made comparisons and the Indian batting maestro, Azam said, “The debate that has been going on should be left to them (fans). I don't want to comment on it. Everybody has their point of view. There should be mutual respect. He's elder to me, and I have been taught to respect our elders, no matter which country they are from."

 “I have learned a lot from him. I have told in a lot of interviews that in 2019 I talked to him and he helped me a lot. He has been helpful. I can't tell you the details about it. The mutual understanding between all of us players, from all countries -- not just India -- is pretty well." the Pakistani skipper added. 

Babar Azam probably the best batsman in world cricket: Virat Kohli

Notably, Virat Kohli was also all praise for Babar Azam during a recent interaction going to the extent of saying that the Pakistan batter was probably the best batsman in world cricket right now. 

In a conversation with Star Sports, Kohli said, “The first interaction I had with him was at the 2019 World Cup after the game in Machester… I saw a lot of regard and respect from him from Day 1 and that hasn't changed regardless of the fact that you know, he is probably the top batsman in the world right now across formats, performing so consistently and rightly so. He has amazing talent and I've always enjoyed watching him play".

Updated: 02 Sep 2023, 08:48 AM IST
