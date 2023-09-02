Pakistan skipper Babar Azam slams comparisons with Virat Kohli says, ‘he’s elder to me, learned a lot…'1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 08:47 AM IST
India and Pakistan set to meet in their first ODI since the 2019 World Cup. Babar Azam and Virat Kohli show mutual respect.
India and Pakistan are all set to meet for their first one-day international encounter since the 2019 ODI World Cup. Pakistan, the number 1 ranked side, has already handed Nepal a convincing defeat in the inaugural match of the tournament and will be keen to take on arch-rivals at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.