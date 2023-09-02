India and Pakistan are all set to meet for their first one-day international encounter since the 2019 ODI World Cup. Pakistan, the number 1 ranked side, has already handed Nepal a convincing defeat in the inaugural match of the tournament and will be keen to take on arch-rivals at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Watch| Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli interact with Pakistani players ahead of mega Asia Cup clash Meanwhile, fans have been excited ahead of the all-important match, drawing the perennial comparisons between India's Virat Kohli and Pakistan's Babar Azam. However, now the Pakistan skipper has put a rest to the comparisons with Virat Kohli claiming that the India star is elder than him and there is a lot of mutual respect between them.

On being asked about the often-made comparisons and the Indian batting maestro, Azam said, “The debate that has been going on should be left to them (fans). I don't want to comment on it. Everybody has their point of view. There should be mutual respect. He's elder to me, and I have been taught to respect our elders, no matter which country they are from." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I have learned a lot from him. I have told in a lot of interviews that in 2019 I talked to him and he helped me a lot. He has been helpful. I can't tell you the details about it. The mutual understanding between all of us players, from all countries -- not just India -- is pretty well." the Pakistani skipper added.

Babar Azam probably the best batsman in world cricket: Virat Kohli Notably, Virat Kohli was also all praise for Babar Azam during a recent interaction going to the extent of saying that the Pakistan batter was probably the best batsman in world cricket right now.