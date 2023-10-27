Pakistan vs South Africa Highlights, World Cup 2023: Chasing 270, South Africa defeated Pakistan by 1 wicket at a crucial match in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 in Chennai on 27 October.
Early, Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Temba Bavuma said at the toss that he would have liked to bat first as well.
Despite a shaky start, Pakistan managed to put up 270 runs on scoreboard after losing all its wickets. For Pakistan, Skipper Babar Azam (50), Saud Shakeel (52) and Shadab Khan (43) helped the Pakistani team score some runs. For the Proteas, Tabraiz Shamsi took 4 wickets, Marco Jansen picked 3 wickets, Gerald Coetzee took 2 wickets and Lungi Ngidi clinched one wicket.
Chasing 271, the Proteas lost de Kock soon, but Temba Bavuma (28), Rassie van der Dussen (21) kept the momentum going. Despite losing wickets in between, the Proteas did sail the Pakistani high tidal bowling attack, all thanks to Aiden Markram's (91) brilliant knock. At the end, Keshav aharaj finished the game with a boundary on the second delivery of the 48th over and the Proteas win the match by 1 wicket with 16 balls remaining.
For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up three wickets, while Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim and Usama Mir took two wickets each.
With this win, South Africa are on the top of the ICC points table, ahead of India, with 10 points. However, Pakistan is at the 6th place with 4 points.
Both South Africa and Pakistan decided to make a few changes in their playing XI. An injured Hassan Ali is replaced by Mohammad Wasim Jr in the side while Mohammad Nawaz makes a comeback after the injury. Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi make their way in the South African XI in favour of Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada and Lizaad Williams.
Amid speculation that Babar Azam could be sacked from the captaincy if Pakistan fail to qualify for the World Cup, the world's number one ODI batsman will be looking to make a statement with the bat.
Another player with a point to prove for Pakistan will be Shadab Khan, the all-rounder who has had a poor tournament so far at the 2023 World Cup with a cumulative score of just 74 runs. Shadab, who was dropped from the squad, only came back in the last game when Mohammed Nawaz was injured.
Pakistan and South Africa World Cup squads:
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (w/k), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock (w/k), Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen and Lizaad Williams.
When and where to watch the Pakistan vs South Africa match?
The Pakistan vs South Africa match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 PM.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: Key highlights
1. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first
2. Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq began the innings
3. South African pacer Marco Jansen striked early, as he dismissed Abdullah Shafique
4. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is on crease with Imam-ul-Haq
5. Marco Jansen striked again and Imam-ul-Haq is also walking back to the pavilion
6. Muhammad Rizwan and Babar Azam were building a partnership, but Gerald Coetzee dismissed Rizwan to end that.
7. Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi dismissed Iftikhar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Afridi
8. Gerald Coetzee clinched his 2nd wicket of the day as he dismissed Shadab Khan
9. Marco Jansen clinched his 3rd wicket to dismiss Mohammad Nawaz
10. South Africa bowls out Pakistan on score of 270 runs and the Proteas need 271 runs to win.
SA Innings:
After an expensive over, Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls his second over. Gets his rhythm back and dismisses de Kock (24) in 3rd ball of the 4th over.
South Africa score 50 runs in 6.5 overs (41 balls).
Mohammad Wasim brought into attack and he dismisses Bavuma in the fifth ball of the 10th over.
South Africa score 100 runs in 13.4 overs (82 balls).
3rd wicket partnership between Dussen and Markram completes 50 runs in 46 balls
Osama Mir departs HE van der Dussen (21) in the 18.5 over.
Proteas lost Heinrich Klaasen (12) to Mohammad Wasim in the 4th delivery of 22nd over.
South Africa complete 150 runs in 24.4 overs (148 balls), Extras 10
AK Markram completes 50 off 50 balls
South Africa complete 200 runs in 32.2 overs (194 balls)
Shaheen Shah Afridi dismisses David Miller (29) on the first delivery of the 34th over.
Haris Rauf dismisses Marco Jansen (20) in the fifth delivery of the 37th over.
South Africa complete 250 runs in 40.1 overs (241 balls)
Usama Mir AIDEN MARKRAM (91) in the second delivery of 41st over.
Shaheen Shah Afridi strikes and departs Coetzee (10) in the first delivery of 42nd over.
Maharaj finished the game with a boundary on the second delivery of the 48th over and the Proteas win the match by 1 wicket with 16 balls remaining.
South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi becomes 'Player of the Match' for picking up 4 wickets.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Tabraiz Shamsi becomes 'Player of the Match'
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Markram, Shamsi lead SA beat Pakistan by 1 wicket
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Mohammad Nawaz delivers his 7th over. Maharaj finished the game with a boundary on the second delivery of the 48th over and the Proteas win the match by 1 wicket with 16 balls remaining.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: South Africa need 5 runs to win, at 266/9 in 47 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Mohammad Wasim continues his attack, as Pakistan desparetly looking for the last wicket. SA at 266/9 in 47 overs. South Africa need 5 runs in 18 balls.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: WICKET!! Ngidi OUT, SA at 263/9 in 46 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Final over of Haris Rauf. Its a WICKET for PAKISTAN, as RAUF departs Ngidi (4) on the third delivery of the 46th over. Tabraiz Shamsi is the new batter. SA at 263/9 in 46 overs. South Africa need 8 runs in 24 balls.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Maharaj, Ngidi on crease, SA at 260/8 in 45 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Mohammad Wasim back into the attack. SA at 260/8 in 45 overs. South Africa need 11 runs in 30 balls.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Maharaj, Ngidi on crease, SA at 256/8 in 44 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Final over for Shaheen Shah Afridi. SA at 256/8 in 44 overs. South Africa need 15 runs in 36 balls.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Maharaj, Ngidi on crease, SA at 254/8 in 43 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Usama Mir continues his spell, as both the teams want to finish things off. SA at 254/8 in 43 overs. South Africa need 17 runs from 42 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: WICKET!! Coetzee OUT, SA at 251/8 in 42 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Shaheen Shah Afridi strikes and departs Coetzee (10) in the first delivery of 42nd over. SA at 251/8 in 42 overs. Lungi Ngidi is the new batter. South Africa need 20 runs in 48 balls.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: WICKET!! Markram OUT, SA at 250/7 in 41 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Now Babar brings in Usama Mir, and he gets his man AIDEN MARKRAM (91) in the second delivery of 41st over. Meanwhile, 250-up for the Proteas. Skipper Babar Azam takes the catch. Keshav Maharaj is the new batter. SA at 250/5 in 41 overs. South Africa need 21 runs from 54 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Markram, Coetzee on crease, SA at 249/6 in 40 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Shaheen Shah Afridi brought back to attack. SA at 249/6 in 40 overs. South Africa need 22 runs in 60 balls.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Markram, Coetzee on crease, SA at 243/6 in 39 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Haris Rauf continues with his spell. SA at 243/6 in 39 overs. South Africa need 28 runs in 66 balls.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Markram, Coetzee on crease, SA at 237/6 in 38 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Mohammad Wasim continues with his spell. Markram and both smashe a FOUR in the over. SA at 237/6 in 38 overs. South Africa need 34 runs in 72 balls.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Wicket!! Jansen OUT, SA at 235/6 in 37 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Haris Rauf delivers his spell. Its a FOUR from Jansen as he crashes the ball for boundary. And the next ball goes for a STRAIGHT SIX. But guess what, next ball is a WICKET for PAKISTAN, as Rauf dismisses Jansen in the fifth delivery of the 37th over. Gerald Coetzee is the next batter. SA at 235/6 in 36.5 overs. South Africa need 36 runs in 78 balls.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Markram, Jansen on crease, SA at 224/5 in 36 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Mohammad Wasim continues with his spell, as the Proteas batters want to finish things ASAP. Markram and Jansen both smash a FOUR each in the over. SA at 224/5 in 36 overs. South Africa need 47 runs in 84 balls.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Markram, Jansen on crease, SA at 214/5 in 35 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Usama Mir brought back into attack after Miller departed in the previous over. SA at 214/5 in 35 overs. South Africa need 57 runs from 90 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Wicket!! Miller OUT, SA at 208/5 in 34 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Its a WICKET to Shaheen Shah Afridi, as he dismisses David Miller on the first delivery of the 34th over. Marco Jansen is the new batter on crease. SA score 208/5 after 34 overs. South Africa need 63 runs in 95 balls to win.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: 200-up for Proteas, SA at 206/4 in 33 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Haris Rauf continues with his seventh over. Its a FOUR from Markram as he crashes the ball past point. With this, 200-runs up for the Proteas. SA score 206/4 after 33 overs. South Africa need 65 runs from 17 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Miller, Markram pace up innings, SA at 199/4 in 32 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Shaheen Shah Afridi continues his bowling attack. SA score 199/4 after 32 overs. South Africa need 72 runs from 18 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Miller, Markram pace up innings, SA at 191/4 in 30 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Shaheen Shah Afridi brought back into attack after DRINKS BREAK . SA score 191/4 after 30 overs. South Africa need 80 runs from 20 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Miller, Markram pace up innings, SA at 188/4 in 29 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Iftikhar Ahmed brought back into attack, as Proteas pace up to chase the target. Its a THUNDEROUS SIX by Markram. SA score 188/4 after 29 overs. South Africa need 83 runs from 21 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Miller, Markram pace up innings, SA at 180/4 in 28 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Mohammad Wasim continues with his spell, as the Proteas batters want to finish things ASAP. Miller smashes two FOURS. SA at 180/4 after 28 overs. South Africa need 91 runs from 22 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Miller, Markram pace up innings, SA at 168/4 in 27 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Usama Mir continues his spell. Miller hits a HUGE SIX, as Mir misses his length by six inches. SA at 168/4 in 27 overs. South Africa need 103 runs from 23 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Miller, Markram pace up innings, SA at 161/4 in 26 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Mohammad Wasim continues with his spell, as the Proteas batters try to pace up momentum. SA at 161/4 after 26 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: 150-up for Proteas, SA at 154/4 in 25 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Usama Mir continues his spell. Meanwhile, 150-runs up for the Proteas and a half century for Markram. SA at 154/4 in 25 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Miller, Markram pace up innings, SA at 146/4 in 24 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Mohammad Wasim continues with his spell and its a MAIDEN over. SA at 146/4 after 24 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Miller, Markram pace up innings, SA at 145/4 in 23 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Its a SIX by David Miller as the Proteas batter hits it hard to Usama Mir on the fifth delivery of the 23rd over. SA at 145/4 in 23 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: WICKET!! Klassen OUT, SA at 136/4 in 22 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Soon after Dussen's wicket, Proteas lost Heinrich Klaasen (12) to Mohammad Wasim in the 4th delivery of 22nd over. David Miller is the new batter. SA at 136/4 after 22 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Klassen, Markram pace up innings, SA at 134/3 in 21 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Its a SIX by Klassen as the proteas batter hits it hard to Usama Mir. SA at 134/3 in 21 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Klaasen, Markram on crease, SA at 125/2 after 20 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Mohammad Nawaz continues with his spin bowling attack. Four runs from the over. SA at 125/3 after 20 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: WICKET!! van der Dussen OUT, SA at 121/3 in 19 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam brings in Usama Mir, as he was searching for wickets and Mir delivers as he departs van der Dussen. Heinrich Klaasen is the new batter for Proteas. SA at 121/3 in 19 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Dussen, Markram pace up innings, SA at 118/2 after 18 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Mohammad Nawaz continues with his spin bowling attack. Three runs from the over. SA at 118/2 after 18 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Dussen, Markram pace up innings, SA at 117/2 after 17 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Haris Rauf continues with his fifth over. SA at 117/2 after 17 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Dussen, Markram pace up innings, SA at 110/2 after 16 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Mohammad Nawaz continues with his spin bowling attack. Three runs from the over. SA at 110/2 after 16 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Dussen, Markram pace up innings, SA at 107/2 after 15 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Haris Rauf continues his spell after DRINKS BREAK. SA at 107/2 after 15 overs.
Meanwhile, Shadab is out of the game due to his neck injury. Usama Mir is on as a concussion sub.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: 100-up for Proteas, SA at 102/2 after 14 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Mohammad Nawaz continues with his spin bowling attack now, as Babar Azam is looking to take Proteas' wickets. However, Markram decides to make a statement as he hits another HUGE SIX, brining in 100-up for the Proteas innings. SA at 102/2 after 14 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Dussen, Markram pace up innings, SA at 93/2 after 13 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Haris Rauf continues his spell. HUGE HIT by Markram, as he sends the ball for SIX. Absolute class by the Proteas batter. SA at 93/2 after 13 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Dussen, Markram on crease, SA at 85/1 after 12 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Mohammad Wasim continues his attack against the Proteas batters, and Markram decides to send the ball to boundary, as he hits 2 FOURS in the over. SA at 85/2 after 12 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Dussen, Markram on crease, SA at 74/2 after 11 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Haris Rauf continues his spell after Bavuma was departed in previous over. Markram sends the ball to boundary on the fifth delivery of Rauf. SA at 74/2 after 11 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Wicket!! Bavuma departs, SA at 67/2 after 10 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Pakistan skipper keeps experimenting as he brings Mohammad Wasim into attack and he dismisses Bavuma (28) in the fifth ball of the 10th over. Aiden Markram is the new batter. SA at 67/2 after 10 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Dussen, Bavuma pace up innings, SA at 66/1 after 9 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam introduces Haris Rauf into attack, after four overs of Shaheen Shah Afridi. This time Proteas skipper decides to hit a SIX. SA at 66/1 after 9 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Dussen, Bavuma on crease, SA at 57/1 after 8 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Shaheen Shah Afridi continues his controlled spell. Bavuma hist a boundary on the last ball of the over. Afridi gives away 5 runs. SA at 57/1 after 8 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: 50-up for the Proteas, SA at 52/1 after 7 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Mohammad Nawaz continues with his spin bowling attack. However, Bavuma hits back to back boundaries, and again a boundary on the fourth ball, bringing in 50-up for the Proteas. SA at 52/1 after 7 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Dussen, Bavuma on crease, SA at 39/1 after 6 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls his third over with much better line and length. Gives away only one run. SA at 39/1 after 6 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Dussen, Bavuma on crease, SA at 38/1 after 5 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam brings in Mohammad Nawaz as a new bowler after the wicket of de Kock. SA at 38/1 after 5 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Wicket!! de Kock departs, SA at 35/1 in 4 overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: After an expensive over, Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls his second over. Gets his rhythm back and dismisses de Kock (24) in 3rd ball of the 4th over. Rassie van der Dussen is the new batter. SA at 35/1 after 4 overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: SA score 34/0 after three over
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Iftikhar Ahmed continues his spell for Pakistan after an expensive over by Afridi. Gives only 4 runs. SA score 34/0 after three over.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Dream start for South Africa, at 30/0 after 2 two overs
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls second over. de Kock continues with his good form from his previous match and hits 4 boundaries. 19 runs from this over. SA score 30/0 after 2 two overs.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: SA score 11/0 runs in first over
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Iftikhar Ahmed opens the innings for Pakistan, as the Proteas skipper Temba Buvama and Quinton de Kock open for the team, chasing 271 runs. de Kock hits a boundary on the third ball. SA score 11/0 runs in first over.
Meanwhile, Shadab has hurt himself while fielding and may have got a neck sprain.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Pakistan batting
Pakistan
Abdullah Shafique 9
Imam ul Haq 12
Babar Azam 50
Muhammad Rizwan 31
Iftikhar Ahmed 21
Saud Shakeel 52
Shadab Khan 43
Mohammad Nawaz 24
Shaheen Afridi 2
Mohammad Wasim Jr. 7
Haris Rauf* 0
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Wicket!!! Pakistan all-out
Pakistan vs South Africa Live: Pacer Lungi Ngidi got the final wicket of Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Pakistan is all-out on a score of 270 runs. Poor finish from Pakistan tail-end batters as Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan created a foundation to score a big score against South Africa.
