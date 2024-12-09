The Pakistan Super League (PSL) are reportedly trying their luck with the unsold players at the recent India Premier League (IPL) mega auction ahead of their upcoming edition next year. The PSL usually takes place in the month of February and March, just before the IPL which starts towards the fag end of the third month of a year.

With Pakistan hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in February-March next year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will have no choice but to host the PSL in March-April, thus coinciding with the date of IPL. Notably, IPL 2025 will start on March 14, as announced.

However, the change in date of PSL has put the franchise owners in major dilemma. With all the big names in the world already signed up by the IPL franchises, the PSL are left with no choice but to target the cricketers who went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

According to a PTI report, the PSL franchise owners have approached the PCB to talk to the agents of the unsold players in IPL 2025 auction and the respective boards and confirm their availability.

David Warner, Kane Williamson, Adil Rashid, Alex Carey, Keshav Maharaj, Shai Hope, Donovan Ferreira, Daryl Mitchell, Jonny Bairstow and Akeal Hossain are some of the big names who went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction that was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan Cricket Board to follow BCCI? Meanwhile, the PTI report also suggest that the PCB are likely to hold the PSL 2024 draft abroad, inspired by BCCI, who has been hosting the IPL auctions outside the country for the past two years. While the IPL 2024 auction was held in Dubai, this year's bidding war took place in Saudi Arabia.

Hosting the auction or draft abroad also gives the league and the team owners an international exposure, thus improving the brand image. London and Dubai are reportedly on the PSL franchise owners' minds.