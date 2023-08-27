Pakistan surpasses Australia to become No 1 ODI team, announces their Asia Cup 2023 squad1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 03:28 PM IST
Top ranked Pakistan is set to face Nepal at Multan Stadium in the Asia Cup 2023 opener on 30 August
Pakistan cricket team has received a big shot in the arm ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 as they will enter the tournament as the number 1 ODI team. Pakistan crossed Australia on Saturday to become the top-ranked team in the ODI format with a rating of 118. Australia is number 2 with a rating of 118, but fewer points while India is number 3 with a rating of 113. With a boost in confidence, Team Pakistan also announced its Asia Cup 2023 squad.